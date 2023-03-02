Arsenal and Bournemouth meet this weekend, with the two clubs at opposite ends of the Premier League.

The Gunners find themselves five points clear of Manchester City after winning their game in hand at home to Everton 4-0 on Wednesday night. This continued a good run of form following a brief stumble, and Bournemouth is another great opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s side to gather momentum for the title race.

Bournemouth are entrenched in the relegation battle and currently in 19th position, three points off the bottom but only three points off 14th, which shows you how crucial any points for the Cherries are. One win in their nine league games since the World Cup is rather foreboding, however, and anything here would be a bonus like it was against City over the weekend (they lost 4-1).

Here is everything you need to know as Arsenal face off against Bournemouth.

When do Arsenal play Bournemouth?

The match takes place on Saturday March 4th with a kick-off time of 15:00 (GMT).

Where will Arsenal vs Bournemouth be played?

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brentford FC at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The game takes place at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal have dropped just seven points all season.

Can you watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth on TV?

The simple answer is no. With the game being a Saturday 3pm kick off, it falls into the English football blackout rules, which feels rather archaic at this point.

Highlights can be caught on Match of the Day, which starts at 22:20 (GMT) on BBC One on Saturday night.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth history

The clubs have no rivalry to speak of with them rarely being in the same division in their long histories. The biggest commonality between the pair is Jack Wilshere, who spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Bournemouth from the Gunners as he looked to rebuild his fitness and form in a career sadly blighted by injuries. He later rejoined the Cherries in 2020/21 after they had fallen into the Championship. His first stint saw him pair up with fellow ex-Arsenal academy man Benik Afobe, but that's about it.

Overall Head to Head record

The two clubs have played just 11 times, which isn’t too surprising when you consider the Cherries didn’t play top flight football until 2015/16 and Arsenal have been stalwarts for over a century. They had met once prior to this, in a League Cup game in 1987/1988.

Of these games, the Gunners have dominated with eight wins to Bournemouth’s one. There have been two draws (via 11v11).

Last five meetings

20th August, 2022: Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – Premier League

27th January, 2020: Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal – FA Cup

26th December, 2019: Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal – Premier League

6th October, 2019: Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth – Premier League

27th February, 2019: Arsenal 5-1 Bournemouth – Premier League

Form Guide – last five Premier League games

Arsenal: W-W-W-L-D

Arsenal dropped more points in a three-game spell against Everton (away), Brentford and Manchester City (8) than they had in their first 19 games. Like the best sides though, they have responded extremely well, with three straight wins against Aston Villa, Leicester and Everton (home).

Bournemouth: L-W-D-L-D

As mentioned, the Cherries can barely buy a win at the moment with a 1-0 win at Molineux against Wolves being the standout of both their last five games and form since the World Cup. They have also conceded a league-high 48 goals, which could hit the half-century mark at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Team News

The Gunners continue to be without Gabriel Jesus and Mohammed Elneny, both of whom are out with knee injuries. The former appears likely to return soon, which is huge boost to the Gunners’ title charge. Other than that, it’s a clean bill of health for Saturday’s game.

Bournemouth have a sleuth of injury concerns, with David Brooks, Illia Zabarnyi, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier, Junior Stanislas and Matias Vina Susperreguy all currently on the treatment table.

Via Premier Injuries

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Bournemouth Predicted Starting XI: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Ouattara, Lerma, Billing, Traore; Solanke

Prediction

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth: The Gunners should have little trouble putting aside the Cherries, and should use it as an opportunity to further narrow the goal difference gap between themselves and City.

You can find all the latest football news right here on GiveMeSport.