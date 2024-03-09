Highlights Aaron Ramsdale's error almost cost Arsenal, but their resilience led to a late Havertz winner for a crucial victory over Brentford.

The Gunners showed great mental strength to overcome setbacks and maintain their winning streak, securing a key win in the title race.

Havertz's goal secured Arsenal's eighth consecutive league win, propelling them to the top of the table and keeping them firmly in contention.

Arsenal left it late, but they beat Brentford 2-1 at the Emirates on Saturday evening, following a Kai Havertz header with just five minutes left in the game. The goal meant the Gunners avoided any blushes after Aaron Ramsdale's mistake in the first half allowed Yoane Wissa to cancel out Declan Rice's early opener.

The victory keeps Mikel Arteta's side firmly in the title race, keeping up pace with both Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, but it looked like that might not be the case for a while. It wasn't always plain sailing for Arsenal, but they dug in deep and came away with all three points ultimately.

Ramsdale's First Half Error Almost Cost His Side

His Mistake Led To a Brentford Equaliser in Stoppage Time

The Gunners came into the game in fantastic form. They'd scored at least three goals against each of their last six Premier League opponents, while Brentford have struggled to pick points up in 2024. It had all the ingredients for another Arsenal thrashing, and it looked like that might have been on the cards when they took the lead inside the opening 20 minutes, through Rice's header.

They spent the majority of the first half comfortably in charge of the contest, but that was all undone when Ramsdale took too long clearing the ball in stoppage time, allowing Wissa to close him down and get in front of the clearance. The ball then bounced off of the striker and into Arsenal's goal to level the score. The mistake couldn't have been a turning point in the Gunners' season, but they showed great resilience and bounced back in the second half.

Arsenal Still Came Out On Top

Havertz Found a Late Winner

Rather than letting the goal take the wind out of their sails, Arsenal bounced back in the second half. Ramsdale himself kept the Gunners in the contest, making some incredible saves to deny Brentford a second goal, but it was Havertz who ultimately played the hero.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kai Havertz has now scored in four straight games for Arsenal

With five minutes left of the 90, the German came up trumps and bagged a late winner for his side, heading the ball past Mark Flekken to bag all three points. The result could be massive come the end of the season. While it wasn't an easy game by any stretch, a win is a win, and Arteta will be thrilled with the manner in which his side managed to overcome the adversity they faced early in the game.

It's a promising sign of the team's mentality and resiliency, something that could lead them to glory when the Premier League title race wraps up in May. It marks the eighth straight win in the league for Arsenal and sends them to the summit of the table, somewhere they'll hope to remain throughout the rest of the campaign now.