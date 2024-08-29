Key Takeaways Arsenal take on Brighton at the Emirates with plenty on the line on gameweek three.

Gunners expected to make one change with Gabriel Martinelli coming out for Leandro Trossard.

Brighton to remain unchanged after new signing Matt O'Riley was injured on debut.

Arsenal host Brighton at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon as both sides aim to cling on to their 100% starts to the Premier League campaign. With both teams starting the campaign with two wins from two, the Gunners look to carry on pushing Manchester City for the title - a challenge they've undertaken in the last two seasons, finishing second twice.

Brighton arrive amid the new manager bounce instilled by Fabian Hurzeler. At just 31, the former St Pauli boss is the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history and has already made positive waves on the south coast so far. Victories arrived against Everton and Manchester United, yet it remains to be seen how his side will fare against a title-challenging Arsenal.

For Mikel Arteta's group, an arduous fixture list shows Tottenham and Manchester City up next after this one. With City's expected machinations, as ever, there's a real need for three points wherever they can be found. But 2-0 wins against both Wolves and Aston Villa will give the North London residents confidence of another victory.

Arsenal Team News

Gabriel Jesus uncertainty, hope for Merino

Gabriel Jesus missed the away victory at Aston Villa last weekend with a groin injury and remains a doubt for this game. In more positive news, new signing Mikel Merino is expected to be in the squad and looks to make his Arsenal debut, likely off the bench if needed.

With a key substitute's goal that settled the game against Unai Emery's side, Leandro Trossard could feature from the start - especially given Gabriel Martinelli's slow start to the season. Riccardo Calafiori may be another hopeful of further minutes - he made his debut off the bench in the final 11 minutes of the Villa Park win.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are Arsenal's only long-term absentees. That said, the squad could change further as the approach to the transfer deadline begins. Both Aaron Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah are close to finalising moves away from the club.

Arsenal's Predicted XI

Trossard in for Martinelli the one change

Aside from Ollie Watkins' missed chances, given the relatively confident display against Aston Villa, Arsenal should be relatively unchanged from their 2-0 win at Villa Park last time out. David Raya's sublime reflex save was the poster child of his clean sheet on the road, and no doubt further reinforced Arteta's faith in his compatriot stopper.

The back line should be the same, with the commanding William Saliba ready to lead Gabriel and Ben White. The midfield of Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey pairs a returning player from injury, happy to get further minutes confidently under his belt, with a goal-scoring defensive midfielder. Confidence should be high.

Ahead of the two pivots, the four just behind Kai Havertz up top, should consist of the assist-ready Bukayo Saka, captain Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and fine impact sub, Leandro Trossard. Gabriel Martinelli didn't exactly light up Villa Park last weekend, and could do with a brief reset after a stuttering start to the new campaign.

Brighton Team News

O'Riley injury scare a frustrating start to Albion life

Brighton will be hoping to give exciting Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadioglu his debut against Arsenal on Saturday. He signed from Fenerbahce on Tuesday for £25m plus £4.2m in add-ons, agreeing a four-year contract. However, Hurzeler and his staff will be wary that his introduction doesn't go anything like Matt O’Riley's first run-out.

The Denmark international, who recently signed from Celtic for £25m, is a doubt after going off just eight minutes into his first start. A crunching tackle against League Two Crawley has left him a doubt for this weekend, potentially further.

Solly March is still ruled out, but Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupinan will hope to feature after their return from injury. The left-back appeared off the bench for the final 20 minutes against Crawley.

Brighton's Predicted XI

No changes expected

Although O'Riley's injury is highly frustrating for all of the Brighton persuasion, and Ferdi Kardioglu's debut might be imminent from the bench - there's relatively little to suggest that Hurzeler could ring the changes for this trip to north London. Simon Adingra's late cameo assist might've given his manager something to think about, as well as a goal against League One Crawley, yet the explosive pace of Yakuba Minteh and graceful might of assist-grabbing Kaoru Mitoma look too good to replace just yet.

Bart Verbruggen and Adam Webster are others who featured in the midweek EFL Cup action, yet Jason Steele's performances have been solid enough to suggest that he could remain between the sticks, and the back line of Hinshelwood, Dunk, van Hecke, and Veltman worked well to quell most Manchester United danger last time out. Ahead of them, Billy Gilmour and James Milner can be expected - especially as Gilmour's potential move away has faltered with the injury of O'Riley.

Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro in the forward positions bring a pleasant mix of experience and energy and have proven highly effective so far. Pedro, of course, grabbed the winning goal last time out. Welbeck, too, has two goals and an assist to his name in the opening two games and arrives full of confidence after scoring his 100th career goal, against United.