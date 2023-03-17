Arsenal take on Crystal Palace this weekend looking to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points.

With Manchester City in FA Cup action, the Gunners have a great opportunity to go into the international break with a significant psychological boost in tow, and it’s hard to see anything but a win for them considering their form, as well as Palace’s, who have sleepwalked into a relegation scrap off the back of a truly dreadful post-World Cup run, which has seen them pick up just one league win. This has cost Patrick Vieira his job, and means there will be no homecoming for one of Arsenal's greatest ever players.

While this game could be pivotal in the Gunners’ title charge, the reverse fixture in the opening Friday night football game of the season set the tone for their entire campaign. There were serious question marks over Mikel Arteta heading into the new season but a convincing 2-0 win and strong performances from new signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as the debuting William Saliba among others, signalled that this was a different beast to the meek sides of recent Arsenal history.

Here is everything you need to know as the two sides meet again.

When do Arsenal play Crystal Palace?

The match takes place on Sunday March 19th with a kick-off time of 2pm (UK time).

Where will Arsenal vs Crystal Palace be played?

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal have lost just once in the league all season.

Can you watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on TV?

The simple answer is no, as despite the Gunners topping the table, the game was not chosen for TV coverage by Sky Sports.

In Sky’s defence, they must show each league team a set number of times per season, so Arsenal and Palace might have been the fall guys for that very reason.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace history

There is little rivalry to speak of despite both clubs being from London – Arsenal being the pride of the north and Palace down south obviously has something to do with it, as does their respective positions in the English football pyramid.

A number of players have played for both clubs, none more famously than Ian Wright in the 1980s and 1990s. The striker was a key part of Palace side that both earned promotion from Division Two and made the 1990 FA Cup final, scoring twice in a 3-3 draw with Manchester United that saw them go to a replay.

Wright remains Palace’s third highest scorer of all time with 117 goals, which also makes him their highest scorer in the post-war era.

Third for Palace but second highest for Arsenal all time, only behind Thierry Henry in the Gunners’ history, who toppled his 185-goal record in 2005.

In seven years at Highbury, Wright became one of the most iconic and beloved Arsenal players ever, top scoring for the club in each of his first six seasons and enjoying an incredible relationship with the fanbase. Individual honours were matched by team success, with two FA Cups, a League Cup, a Cup Winners’ Cup and the Premier League title coming his way, the title in his last season at the club.

From one of the most loved to one of the most hated Arsenal players of all time, Ashley Cole. The legendary English left back might have burned near all bridges with the Gunners faithful prior to his departure to Chelsea in 2006, but he was an incredible player and a huge part of their last great side in the early to mid-2000s. Before breaking into Arsene Wenger’s side, he cut his teeth with a loan spell at Selhurst Park in 2000, as did Matthew Upson the following year.

While Palace were then outside the top flight, seven players have played for both clubs in the Premier League and it is quite the crew. Hats off to anyone who can remember all of Andy Linighan, Marouane Chamakh, Emmanuel Adebayor, Mathieu Flamini, Eddie McGoldrick, Yaya Sanogo and current Palace loanee Sambi Lokonga lining out for the two London sides.

The obvious link bar Lokonga was of course Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira until his sacking on Friday. Could his departure lead to a bounce for the Eagles this weekend?

Overall Head to Head record

The clubs have met on just 52 occasions, which isn’t too surprising when you remember Palace have only spent 23 seasons in the top flight, while Arsenal haven’t been relegated in over 100 years, via My Football Facts.

Their total games have been bulked up by several meetings in the FA Cup and League Cup down the years.

The Gunners hold the edge in a big way, with 30 wins to the Eagles' six. The remaining 16 matches between the pair have ended in draws, via 11v11..

Last five meetings (all in Premier League)

5th August, 2022: Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal 4th April, 2022: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal 18th October, 2021: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace 19th May, 2021: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal 14th January, 2021: Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace

Form Guide – last five Premier League games

Arsenal: W-W-W-W-W - As mentioned, the Gunners are in stunning league form, with a flawless record since their 3-1 loss to City, which could have been a death knell for their title charge. Crucial late wins have come against Villa (4-2) and Bournemouth (3-2), as well as more convincing and comfortable victories against Leicester (1-0), Everton (4-0) and Fulham (3-0).

Crystal Palace: L-L-L-D-D – Palace’s form is a complete contrast to the Gunners, with no league wins in 2023, which led to Vieira's dismissal. Draws with Brentford and Liverpool were followed by losses to Aston Villa, Man City and Brighton. It leaves the Eagles' Premier League status under serious threat.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Team News

After Erik ten Hag spoke of Arsenal's good injury record this season, the Gunners almost instantly suffered a double blow, with both William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu coming off in the Europa League penalty shoot-out loss to Sporting on Thursday night. Neither are likely to feature here, and will join long-term absentee Mohamed Elneny in the treatment room.

Palace will be without first choice keeper Vicente Guiata for the trip to the Emirates, while Will Hughes and James McArthur both face late fitness tests.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Whitworth; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Milivojevic, Schlupp, Doucoure; Zaha, Olise, Edouard

Prediction

Zinchenko celebrating after arsenal score

Arsenal 3-1 Crystal Palace: It’s hard to see anything but a convincing for the Gunners, which will send them into the international break with even more confidence and belief in a first title in 19 years.