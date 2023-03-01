Arsenal vs Everton, Liverpool vs Wolves: Why are they not on TV in the UK?

Fans of the Premier League are being treated to two midweek games this evening, including league leaders Arsenal, who take on Everton, as well as Liverpool, who will be hoping to extract revenge on their FA Cup defeat to Wolves.

It’s a busy week of football with the FA Cup also taking place, but despite an abundance of streaming services that set fans back a fortune, the Arsenal vs Everton and Liverpool vs Wolves games won’t be broadcast on any of them.

That’s right. The likes of Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will all be bereft of the Premier League midweek which is a huge frustration when you fork out for all the services.

Arsenal vs Everton: What channel is it on?

As mentioned, the game won’t be on TV for viewers in the UK as the fixture was one of the 200 Premier League fixtures not selected for TV coverage. The game was initially scheduled for matchweek seven of the season.

Originally, the clash was meant to take place on September 11 as a 2pm kick-off on Sunday but has had numerous rearrangements. Originally it was rearranged due to Arsenal’s involvement in the Europa League, but then because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

With the game originally one of the games not selected to be one of those broadcasted in the original seven categories of broadcast, it cannot be changed despite it now falling at a time when fans would love to see it on TV and would normally get to view it.

Liverpool vs Wolves: What channel is it on?

Liverpool vs Wolves is one of 200 Premier League games not on TV in the UK

Unfortunately for UK viewers, just like the Arsenal game, Liverpool vs Wolves was another of the 200 games not selected for TV coverage. It was the Queen’s passing that stopped this game going ahead on September 10.

Just like the Arsenal and Everton game, there’s no way to change the bracket it falls in and thus can only be shown in countries outside of the UK where all games are available to watch. The 3pm blackout extends to those fixtures moved from that time slot.

There’s still plenty of other ways to follow the games and the highlights will be readily available swiftly after the full-time whistle. Radio commentary and live updates across all of your usual websites will have the latest action from the fixtures with you as soon as possible.