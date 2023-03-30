Arsenal take on Leeds United in a game that could have serious implications at either end of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s men are riding high coming out of the international break, having established an eight point lead albeit with a game in hand due to Manchester City’s FA Cup involvement. City host Liverpool before kick off, so the Gunners lead will likely be cut to five by kick off. A win here would set them up nicely for a tough run of games, which includes trips to both Anfield and the Etihad.

While Arsenal are looking to win the league, Leeds are aiming to just stay in the league, with the Elland Road club involved in a relegation scrap that has engulfed most of the bottom half. Javier Gracia’s arrival has had the desired impact, but anything against Arsenal would be considered a major bonus.

With so much on the line, here is everything you need to know as Arsenal and Leeds clash once again.

When do Arsenal play Leeds?

The game kicks off at 3pm (UK time) on Saturday 1st April. Who will be made look a fool though come 5pm?

Where will Arsenal vs Leeds be played?

The game takes place at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal have dropped just seven points all season.

Can you watch Arsenal vs Leeds on TV?

The simple answer is no, with the game not being chosen for TV, which seems a bit odd given the size of the clubs involved and the importance of the fixture for both.

Arsenal vs Leeds rivalry

Two of the biggest and most famous clubs in English football, there have been many big games between the pair both before and since the dawn of the Premier League.

The best period of Leeds’ history came while Don Revie was the man in charge at Elland Road in the 1960s and early 1970s, and they met and beat Arsenal twice on their way to domestic cup success, first in the 1968 League Cup final and then four years later in the FA Cup final.

In the Arsene Wenger era at Arsenal, the Gunners were twice foiled in title charges by Leeds in memorable games. In May 1999, a Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink header gave Leeds a 1-0 victory and led to Arsenal missing out on the title by one point to Manchester United.

LONDON - MAY 4: Thierry Henry of Arsenal looks dejected after they lose the match and championship as Danny Mills of Leeds United celebrates a vital win to keep them from slipping into relegation trouble after the FA Barclaycard Premiership match held on May 4, 2003 at Highbury, in London. Leeds United won the match 3-2. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

Four years later, the Red Devils once again had their bitter rivals to thank for securing them the title, as Harry Kewell, Ian Harte and a late winner from Mark Viduka in a 3-2 victory both confirmed United as champions and kept Leeds in the division. It remains their last win against the Gunners.

Harte’s goal was the third straight season that he netted a free kick at Highbury, rather amazingly.

Outside of games with one another, several high-profile players have either played for both clubs or managed both clubs and sometimes a mix of both.

Most notable among these is George Graham, who managed both and played for Arsenal, and his one-time Leeds assistant David O’Leary, who replaced him in the Elland Road dugout, having also briefly played for the club. Prior to his move to Yorkshire, the Irishman had made a still-record 722 appearances for the Gunners.

9 Aug 1997: Portraits of George Graham (right), the manager of Leeds United with his assistant, David O''Leary during the FA Carling Premiership match against Arsenal at Elland Road in Leeds, England. The game was drawn 1-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Ross Kinnaird /Allsport

Other players to play for both clubs include David Rocastle, Jermaine Pennant, John Lukic and current Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who spent time on loan at Elland Road. Leeds skipper Luke Ayling started his career with the Gunners but never made a first-team appearance.

Head-to-Head Record

The clubs have met on 126 occasions, with Arsenal’s 52 wins shading Leeds’ 41. The other 33 games between the pair have ended in draws, via 11v11.

Last five meetings in all competitions

16th October 2022: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

8th May 2022: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds (Premier League)

18th December 2021: Leeds 1-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

26th October 2021: Arsenal 2-0 Leeds (League Cup)

14th February 2021: Arsenal 4-2 Leeds (Premier League)

Form Guide – last five Premier League games

Arsenal – W-W-W-W-W: Arsenal have been in brilliant league form of late, with six wins on the spin following their 3-1 home loss to title rivals Man City. In their last five, wins have come against Leicester (1-0), Everton (4-0), Bournemouth (3-2), Fulham (3-0) and Crystal Palace (4-1). This more than made up for their Europa League exit to Sporting.

Leeds – W-D-L-W-L: Leeds have had the fabled “new manager bounce” since the arrival of Javier Gracia, with seven points from their last four games, which was hugely needed after a loss at Everton (1-0). Wins have come against fellow strugglers Southampton (1-0) and Wolves (4-2), a 2-2 draw at home to Brighton was another good result while his sole loss came at Chelsea (1-0).

Arsenal vs Leeds Team News

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are both out for the season, while Eddie Nketiah and William Saliba are likely to miss out once again for the Gunners.

In a major blow to Leeds’ survival hopes, star midfielder Tyler Adams is out for the next few weeks at a minimum, as might Max Wober be too with a hamstring issue. He joins Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw in the treatment room. Wilfried Gnonto is touch and go for the trip to North London.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Leeds Predicted Starting XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper. Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford

Match prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds: It would be highly surprising if Leeds got anything at the Emirates but expect them to make the Gunners work for their win at the very least.