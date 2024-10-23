Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Liverpool. Over the years, this Premier League fixture has been incredibly varied in terms of results. The last 10 games at the Emirates have seen four victories for Arsenal, three for Liverpool, with the rest of the match-ups finishing in draws.

Arsenal have, however, won their last two home games with Liverpool, with Saka, Martinelli and Trossard scoring in a three-one win. This is the first time Arne Slot has taken his side to Arsenal.

Having had a solid win over Chelsea, they will approach this fixture quietly confident they can get something from the game, with the Gunners keen to bounce back in the league after losing at Bournemouth.

Related Tunnel Footage Before Chelsea Clash Shows Why Liverpool Must Keep Virgil van Dijk New footage further emphasises the talismanic defender's importance at Anfield as he enters talks over a new contract

Result Odds: Arsenal favourites for third consecutive home win over Liverpool

Arsenal win 6/5 | Liverpool win - 23/10 | Draw 23-10

Much has been made of the seemingly high number of red cards Arsenal have had in recent years and how this is having an impact on their point tally as they push to win their first Premier League title since 2004.

Despite a hiccup at home to Nottingham Forest, Liverpool have looked efficient and composed so far this season. While the home defeat to Forest did ask some questions of Slot's men, they have responded in the perfect way, winning their four subsequent league games.

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Arsenal Win 6/5 2.20 +120 Draw 23/10 3.30 +230 Liverpool Win 23/10 3.30 +230

Score Predictions: Bookmakers favour a 2-1 or 1-0 Arsenal win

Arsenal win 2-1 - 9/1 | Arsenal win 1-0 - 9/1 | Draw 1-1 - 6/1

Arsenal are favourites but will have to beat the current league leaders to win this game. The lowest odds for a Liverpool win are 12/1 for either a one-nil or two-one scoreline.

The pairing of the two sides has thrown up some unlikely results over the years, most obviously when Arsenal went to Anfield needing to win by two clear goals to win the title in 1989 and achieving that with a last minute goal. Although when Arsenal are the home side, the results don't tend to be quite as exciting as that in general.

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 6/1 7.00 +600 Arsenal win 1-0 9/1 10.00 +900 Arsenal win 2-1 9/1 10.00 +900 Draw 0-0 11/1 12.00 +1100 Liverpool win 2-1 12-1 13.00 +1200

Arsenal vs Liverpool Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Under 2.5 1/1 2.00 +100 Over 2.5 4/5 1.80 -125

Goalscorers Odds: Salah the front runner to score

Anytime Goalscorers: Salah (Liverpool) - 11/5 | Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) - 12/5

Arsenal are likely to once again be without Saka, but they do still have plenty of attacking threat on the field. Having missed a spot kick in mid-week in the Champions League, Kai Havertz will be looking to make amends.

Arsenal Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Gabriel Jesus 12/5 3.40 +240 13/2 7.50 +650 Kai Havertz 13/5 3.60 +260 7/1 8.00 +700 Raheem Sterling 13/5 3.60 +260 7/1 8.00 +700 Leandro Trossard 3/1 4.00 +300 17/2 9.50 +860 Gabriel Martinelli 3/1 4.00 +300 8/1 9.00 +800

Unsuprisingly, Mo Salah is the hot favourite when it comes to a Liverpool scorer in this fixture. Like the Gunners, Liverpool have no shortage of attacking players who are more than capable of scoring.

Liverpool Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Mo Salah 2/1 3.00 +200 11/2 6.50 +550 Darwin Nunez 11/5 3.20 +220 6/1 7.00 +600 Luis Diaz 3/1 4.00 +300 8/1 9.00 +800 Cody Gakpo 3/1 4.00 +300 17/2 9.50 +860 Federico Chiesa 15/4 4.75 +375 10/1 11.00 +1000

Predictions and Best Bets

Mo Salah to score first and the game to end 1-1

Mo Salah remains an incredibly trustworthy player for Liverpool when it comes to scoring goals. Having made hard work over a mid-week Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk, following the loss against Bournemouth, Arsenal could still be vulnerable versus a well drilled Liverpool side who won't go down without a well organized fight.

Best bets

Drawn game one-one - 6/1

Mo Salah to score first - 11/2

Leandro Trossard to score anytime - 13/5

All odds via Bet365