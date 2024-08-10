Highlights Arsenal are in good form after beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-1, building confidence for the upcoming season and the Emirates Cup match vs Lyon.

Mikel Arteta is carefully selecting his squad to prepare for opening league games against Wolves, Aston Villa, Brighton, Tottenham, and Manchester City.

The Gunners are backed to win 3-0 vs their French opposition in their final friendly of the summer.

Arsenal play their final pre-season game before the beginning of the new Premier League season when they host Lyon in the Emirates Cup on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners returned from their pre-season tour of the USA to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 on Wednesday night, widely raising confidence for 2024-25.

While tougher challenges are on the horizon in an opening league cluster of games that see Mikel Arteta's side face off against Brighton, Tottenham and Manchester City, the Spanish boss is still meticulously finalising his squad in an attempt to finally take his side to the title this time around.

Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend's match in North London, and the odds and predictions from the people in the know.

Arsenal vs. Lyon: Match Information When 11/08/24 Where Emirates Stadium Time 14:00 BST Location London, United Kingdom TV Arsenal Pay-Per-View via club website.

Related Arsenal 2024/25 Season - Odds and Predictions Mikel Arteta will be hoping to bring home Arsenal's first major trophy since 2020.

Form Guide

Positive pre-season for the Gunners

Arsenal began their trip Stateside with a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth as Fabio Vieira's 18th-minute strike was cancelled out in the final 20 minutes by Antoine Semenyo. Following this, came a 2-1 win over Manchester United, as Gabriels Jesus and Martinelli scored after Rasmus Hojlund's 10-minute opener.

A defeat of the same scoreline against Liverpool was a bump in the road, and as said prior, the return to the Emirates saw the Gunners put Bayer Leverkusen comfortably to the sword. Oleksandr Zinchenko kicked things off early, before further first-half goals from Leandro Trossard and Jesus put the Bundesliga holders three down at the break. In the second 45, Kai Havertz grabbed the fourth before Adam Hlozek managed a consolation goal in the final 15 minutes.

Like Arsenal, Lyon have had a relatively good pre-season. They kicked off their series of friendlies with a hard-earned 3-2 win over WSG Tirol. A 1-0 defeat to FC St. Pauli and a goalless draw with Torino followed, perhaps knocking the wind out of the sails, yet a resounding 4-0 victory against Union Berlin restored faith in the team that finished sixth in Ligue 1 last term.

Related Why Kai Havertz Wears Number 29 Kai Havertz has only ever worn the number 29 shirt throughout his entire club career. Here's why.

Picks

The odds from the Emirates

GMS picks Bet Odds Provider Arsenal Win 9/20 Bet365 Lyon Win 19/4 Bet365 The Draw 4/1 Bet365 Total goals over 2.5 1/3 Bet365 Total goals under 2.5 12/5 Bet365 Saka any time scorer 13/10 Bet365 Jesus any time scorer 13/10 Bet365 Havertz any time scorer 6/4 Bet365 Martinelli any time scorer 7/4 Bet365 Lacazette any time scorer 15/8 Bet365 Mikautadze any time scorer 9/4 Bet365 Both Teams To Score 'Yes' 4/9 Bet365 Both Teams To Score 'No' 13/8 Bet365

According to the Evening Standard's expertise, 'Results clearly are not the most important thing in pre-season, but Arsenal looked so good on Wednesday that it makes it difficult to look past them.'

Prediction: Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Team News

Calafiori could be involved after missing Leverkusen rout

Arteta will be hopeful that summer signing Riccardo Calafiori is able to make his debut, having missed the win over Leverkusen as he gets to grips with life at his new club. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka were handed their first minutes since getting to the Euro 2024 final with England, so will likely feature once more as they build-up their fitness. Jurrien Timber is struggling with a foot injury ahead of the new season and is unlikely to feature.

Lyon have been very busy this summer, bringing in plenty of fresh faces in a bid to challenge PSG for the Ligue 1 title. Jake O'Brien and Skelly Alvero have departed, joining Everton and Werder Bremen respectively, while Tino Kadewere's contract expired and the striker has since joined Nantes. Moussa Niakhate, Ernest Nuamah, Orel Mangala, Georges Mikautadze, Said Benrahma, Abner, Mama Balde and Duje Caleta-Car have all been signed this summer for a total of €134.29m (£115.25m). A number of these could be involved in Sunday's squad.

Related Chelsea vs Inter Milan Odds and Predictions Chelsea looking to finish the pre-season tour on a high.

Head-to-head History and Results

Arsenal wins: 1

Draws: 1

Lyon wins: 0

Odds and stats referenced: Bet365, Evening Standard, correct as of 12:00 GMT, 10/8/24. Sports betting, even with advice, is always a risk to your capital. Play safely, and never stake what you cannot afford to lose.