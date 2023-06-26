Arsenal and Manchester United both head stateside for their pre-season tours ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

The Premier League rivals will face each other in the United States for the first time ever as they look to prepare and gain fitness before the new campaign.

Both sides enjoyed strong seasons last time out, with Arsenal fighting Manchester City in the title race until the very end while United secured their first piece of silverware, the Carabao Cup, in Erik Ten Haag’s first season in charge.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the American matchup.

When do Arsenal play Man Utd?

The fierce Premier League rivals are scheduled to face each other on the 22nd July in New Jersey.

The game will be the first of four fixtures for each side, but fans in the UK will have to stay up late to catch the action. Due to the five-hour time difference to the American East coast, the game is scheduled for a 10pm BST kick-off.

Where will Arsenal vs Man Utd be played?

A general view of the openeing kick off at the New Meadowlands Stadium between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants on September 12, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Metlife stadium will host the pre-season friendly between the Gunners and the Red Devils.

Metlife is home to two NFL teams, the New York Jets and New York Giants, and hosted Super Bowl XLVIII back in 2014. With an attendance of 82,500, it’s one of the largest stadiums in the NFL and is one of 16 host stadiums selected for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

How do I get tickets for Arsenal vs Man Utd?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal scores their sides goal later disallowed by VAR during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 04, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tickets are still available for the match, but they will not come cheap.

According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest available ticket for the game is priced at $170, while the most expensive seat could cost you more than $2000.

What players will be playing in Arsenal vs Man Utd?

Some of the biggest names in football are set to take the field in New Jersey come July.

Stars Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard should feature for Arsenal, while fans will be hoping they will be seeing Declan Rice lineup in an Arsenal shirt following reports the club are attempting to sign him from West Ham.

As for United, expect Marcus Rashford, Lautaro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes to feature for the red half of Manchester.

Where can I stream Arsenal vs Man Utd?

The official broadcasters for the fixture have not been confirmed as of yet, but will no doubt be confirmed in due course.

The best places to keep eyes on are both Arsenal and Man Utd's in-house media networks and YouTube channels.

