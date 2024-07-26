Highlights Arsenal and Manchester United face off in a pre-season tour on Sunday in California.

Both teams are looking to build momentum ahead of the new season.

Leny Yoro could feature for Manchester United following his move from Lille.

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head on their pre-season tour on Sunday, providing all Premier League lovers with a little taste of what is set to come in less than a month as both teams gear up to achieve their objectives for the next campaign. The Red Devils recovered from a 1-0 defeat to Rosenborg in their opening friendly with a 2-0 victory against Scottish giants Rangers. Arsenal coasted to a 2-0 win in a recent friendly behind closed doors against League One outfit Leyton Orient, before winning their first official friendly on penalties after drawing 1-1 in full-time against fellow Premier League side, Bournemouth.

Despite being a friendly match, both teams will want to get the edge over each other in this one, as United will want to gain momentum going into a new season off the back of an impressive transfer window thus far, and the Gunners will be aiming their sights once again at a title push after falling short in the last two seasons against juggernauts Manchester City.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Match Information When 28/07/24 Where SoFi Stadium Time 01:00 GMT Location California, United States TV No broadcast, though fans can watch on respective club TV channels.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United - Form Guide

Last year's title challengers face off against FA Cup winners

As it is pre-season and neither team has played many matches or competed competitively since the end of the previous campaign, it is difficult to provide an extensive analysis of either side heading into this fixture.

However, despite redeeming themselves from a challenging display vs Rosenborg with their victory over Rangers, it was anything but comfortable, as they conceded five shots on their goal, two more than they managed on their opponents, which is a worrying sign given that was a major issue for Erik ten Hag last season. Arsenal, though, will come into this one with high confidence off the back of a superb 2023/24 campaign and a relatively straight-forward victory against Leyton Orient, unlikely to take a confidence hit after the Bournemouth result.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

According to SkyBet, Arsenal are considered the favourites for this contest at 1/1, while Manchester United are the marginal underdogs in this affair with a 17/10 chance of victory, the likelihood of a draw sits at 5/2.

The double chance odds have Arsenal and a draw at 2/5, Manchester United or a draw at 4/6, and the betting odds for either side to win are 1/4.

The borderline that has been set by SkyBet for goals over and under is 3.5 goals. The odds for over 3.5 goals is 4/6, while under is 11/10. The odds for both teams to score is 4/11 for 'yes' and 2/1 for 'no'.

Prediction

Against Leyton Orient and Bournemouth, Arsenal's starting XI selection was filled with a lot of their youth prospects, with some of their more experienced pros coming off the bench. The core nucleus of the squad is currently not on pre-season tour due to their Euro 2024 or Copa America commitments, and will likely rejoin the squad toward the back-end of pre-season.

However, United did start a side consisting of majority first team members in the 2-0 victory over Rangers on Saturday. Due to the lack of performance levels displayed by ten Hag's side in both of their friendlies, despite having played a considerable number of first-team members, it would be difficult to favour them taking down even a more youthful Arsenal. Having said that, due to having more first-team members available to play this match and with the majority of their opponents' first-team members not available here, 2-2 is a likely score here.

Team News

New faces likely to play

Announcing their 26-man squad for the US tour, Mikel Arteta will still have some of his big hitters with him, as club captain Martin Odegaard will be on the plane, alongside other first names such as Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, and Jurrien Timber. Some players who featured at Euro 2024 will also be travelling with the squad, including Jorginho, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard, and Jakub Kiwior. First-team squad members Fabio Vieira, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and Emile Smith-Rowe will also travel.

Meanwhile, for Manchester United, following their previous match against Rangers, where first-team members Andre Onana, Casemiro, Amad Diallo, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all started, it is likely that we will see some of those names featured once again on Sunday. New signing Leny Yoro was also given his first run-out from his new boss against the Scottish outfit and will be likely to play too. Furthermore, Tom Heaton, Christian Eriksen, and Rasmus Hojlund are all expected to join the Reds on the plane.

Head-to-head History and Results

The two clubs have met many times in history

Both sides are very familiar with each other having played in the English first division for over 50 years. However, in recent years, Arsenal have been the dominant of the two sides, winning the last three matches between the two, and beating United in seven of the last 11 contests.

Arsenal wins: 69

Manchester United wins: 80

Draws: 42

Arsenal's Pre-season Schedule

Gunners to face another Premier League giant next

28 July: Arsenal v Manchester United, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (01:00)

Arsenal v Manchester United, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (01:00) 31 July: Arsenal v Liverpool, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (12:30)

Arsenal v Liverpool, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (12:30) 18 August: Arsenal v Washington Spirit, Audi Field Stadium, Washington DC (19:00)

Arsenal v Washington Spirit, Audi Field Stadium, Washington DC (19:00) 10 August: Arsenal v Chelsea, Audi Field Stadium, Washington DC (21:00)

Manchester United's Pre-season Schedule

United will meet Real Betis in their next match

28 July: Manchester United v Arsenal, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (01:00)

Manchester United v Arsenal, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (01:00) 1 August: Manchester United v Real Betis, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego (05:00)

Manchester United v Real Betis, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego (05:00) 4 August: Manchester United v Liverpool, Brice Stadium, Columbia (00:30)

Manchester United v Liverpool, Brice Stadium, Columbia (00:30) 10 August: Manchester City v Manchester United, Community Shield, Wembley (15:00)

Statistics from Transfermarkt. Odds from SkyBet, correct as of 26.07.24.