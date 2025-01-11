It is hard to know which version of Manchester United will turn up as Ruben Amorim and his side prepare for their massive FA Cup third round tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon (UK time).

The Red Devils produced arguably their most encouraging performance since Amorim was appointed in November when they came from behind to draw 2-2 against Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield last Sunday.

90-minute Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Arsenal 1.75 3/4 -133 The Draw 4.0 3/1 +300 Manchester United 5.0 4/1 +400

Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo were on the scoresheet, and the entire United squad will draw confidence from the fact that they were able to match the current Premier League leaders for long spells.

United have been so unpredictable since Amorim took charge, however, that there are no guarantees that they will be able to produce a similar performance here.

Under Amorim, United are W4-D2-L6 in all competitions. The team’s goals stats - 19 scored and 23 conceded – underline their inability to dominate from one week to the next.

Arsenal Deservedly Favourites to Win

United’s chronic inconsistency makes this game a difficult read for bettors. Understandably, the market makes Arsenal clear favourites to win: the Gunners are 1.75 (3/4) to triumph, with United 5.0 (4/1), and The Draw 4.0 (3/1) (all prices are based on the result at the end of 90 minutes).

If United play as they did against Liverpool last weekend, the odds on a stalemate or a United win after 90 minutes will end up looking generous. If they play as they have in so many other recent outings, however — their 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on December 22, for example, or their 2-0 defeat at Wolves on December 26 — then the odds on Arsenal will be ones that everyone will wish they had taken.

Best Bet

Logic says Arsenal should go through, and they stand a good chance of doing so in normal time. After all, it is little more than a month since Arsenal eased to a comfortable 2-0 home victory over Manchester United in the Premier League (that game took place on December 4).

Given that we are so unsure of how United will perform, however, we would rather leave the Match Odds market alone.

Goals Outcome Hard to Call

Perhaps the clearest statistical pattern on United’s games since Amorim took charge is that plenty of goals occur. Their 12 games since the Portuguese manager took charge have produced 42 goals, working out as an average of 3.5 goals per game.

Eight of those 12 fixtures have featured three or more goals, while both teams scored in seven of those 12 fixtures. Based on United’s games alone, the odds of 1.91 (10/11) on the game having Over 2.5 Goals in 90 minutes are appealing.

Can Arsenal contribute to a high-scoring encounter? It is not clear that they can: their 20 Premier League games have averaged 2.9 goals per game, but only eight of those 20 matches had three or more goals.

When Arsenal play at home, a similarly unconvincing pattern emerges: only seven of their 15 (47 percent) home games in all competitions have featured three or more goals this season.

Best Bet

The stats are contrasting on the goals markets: United’s games have been generally high-scoring since Amorim took over, but that is much less the case for Arsenal’s games this season, or when Arsenal play at home.

United will be confident going forward after scoring twice at Anfield last weekend, but Arsenal have proved they can win games by small margins and in an unspectacular manner this season. Their 2-0 win over United at the Emirates Stadium on December 4 was a prime example.

All things considered, the prices on the Overs/Unders markets look about right, and there is no selection for us here.

Arsenal Are the Corners Kings

Perhaps the strongest statistical trend on this game is on Arsenal winning more corners.

In 15 home games in all competitions this season, Arsenal have won more corners than their opponents 12 times. That sample includes their Premier League home game against Manchester United last month, when they won an incredible 13 corners to United’s zero corners.

Arsenal Corners Count in Home Games in all Competitions (2024-25) vs Newcastle United (EFL Cup) 11 vs 1 vs Ipswich Town (Premier League) 5 vs 1 vs Crystal Palace (EFL Cup) 4 vs 2 vs Everton (Premier League) 8 vs 2 vs Monaco (Champions League) 3 vs 1 vs Manchester United (Premier League) 13 vs 0 vs Nottingham Forest (Premier League) 8 vs 1 vs Liverpool (Premier League) 1 vs 3 vs Shakhtar Donetsk (Champions League) 5 vs 3 vs Southampton (Premier League) 13 vs 1 vs Paris-SG (Champions League) 1 vs 5 vs Leicester City (Premier League) 17 vs 0 vs Bolton Wanderers (EFL Cup) 10 vs 4 vs Brighton & HA (Premier League) 3 vs 7 vs Wolves (Premier League) 8 vs 2

Arsenal have averaged 6.8 corners per home game while conceding just 2.1 corners per home game. Their corners supremacy is clear: in eight of their 15 home games, they have had a corners supremacy of 6.0 or higher.

In seven away games in all competitions under Armorim, United have been second-best in the corners count on four occasions. They have averaged a reasonable 4.14 corners per away game under their current manager, but conceded an average of 5.4 corners across those same seven matches.

Top Prediction

Arsenal are 1.34 to win the most corners. If those odds are too short for you, consider Arsenal on the Corners Handicap market instead.

Arsenal can be backed with a -3.0 start on the Asian Handicap Corners market at an odds-against price. With this pick, Arsenal are effectively starting the game with -3.0 corners. At the end of the match, you will have a winning pick if you have beaten the handicap, and your stakes will be returned if the handicap is equaled.

Top prediction – Arsenal -3.0 Asian Handicap Corners (2.08)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 10/01/2025