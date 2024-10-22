Arsenal will host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday as the Gunners look to continue their unbeaten start in the competition. Mikel Arteta's side drew their opening game against Atalanta before following it up with an impressive victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Shakhtar have just one point on the board so far, drawing with Bologna and losing to Atalanta.

The Gunners are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing result away to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. The north London outfit were without Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard for the game on the South Coast, and Arteta provided an update on their fitness on Monday.

Arsenal Team News

Odegaard and Saka injured

Against the Cherries, Saka and Odegaard were among the players unavailable for Arsenal. Jurrien Timber also missed the game, while longer-term absentees Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney were among those also missing. Arsenal face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, so we could see a little rotation from Arteta against Shakhtar.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Martin Odegaard Ankle 30/10/2024 William Saliba Suspended 30/10/2024 Jurrien Timber Other 22/10/2024 Bukayo Saka Thigh 22/10/2024 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee No return date Kieran Tierney Thigh No return date

Raheem Sterling came in to replace Saka against Bournemouth, while Mikel Merino played in the advanced role due to Odegaard's absence.

Speaking to the media ahead of Arsenal's Champions League clash, Arteta provided an update on Saka and Odegaard. The Spanish manager confirmed that Odegaard wouldn't be available, but it's a wait-and-see situation with Saka. Arteta also discussed Timber, suggesting that it's going to be close for the Dutch defender...

"They are closer. Both progressing well. Martin not fit. With Bukayo let’s see how he is with the training session later on.​​​​​​ I think it’s gonna be close. We’ll have to see how he deals with training with the whole group because he hasn’t done it yet."

Reporter Kaya Kaynak later confirmed that both Timber and Saka weren't involved in training, which took place after Arteta's press conference.

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI

Saka could be rested

Even if Saka is passed fit to face Shakhtar, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Arteta give the England international a rest. The Arsenal boss will have one eye on the game against Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League, and he will be desperate to have Saka available for that one.

Sterling, who earns around £300k-a-week, struggled to make an impact in the first half against Bournemouth, so we could see Leandro Trossard return to the starting XI,

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Calafiori; Rice, Partey, Merino; Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli.

Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Porter (GK), Kiwior (DEF), Kacurri (DEF), Zinchenko (DEF), Jorginho (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Lewis-Skelly (MID), Jesus (FWD), Sterling (FWD), Kabia (FWD), Butler-Oyedeji (FWD).

Shakhtar Donetsk Team News

Pusic has minimal fitness problems

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Marino Pusic should have an almost fully-fit squad to choose from as they travel to England to face Arsenal. Goalkeeper Tymur Puzankov has a long-term ACL injury, but that could be Shakhtar's only injury concern ahead of this game.

Pusic did make a double change at half-time in their previous fixture, with both Eguinaldo and Newerton substituted, so it will be interesting to see whether they are able to keep their place in the starting XI.

Shakhtar Predicted Starting XI

Sudakov the main man

Georgiy Sudakov is a player who is starting to attract interest from clubs in the Premier League, and he's been a key figure for Shakhtar this season, scoring seven goals and two assists in the league. The Ukrainian star will likely keep his place with Pusic relying so heavily on the attacking midfielder in the final third.