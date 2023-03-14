Arsenal will look to continue their incredible season by knocking out Sporting CP in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

The sides drew 2-2 in Lisbon last week, which leaves things nicely balanced with the Gunners obviously having the advantage of a second leg at home.

Both sides come into the game in great form, with The Gunners leading the Premier League and Sporting creeping towards the Champions League qualification spots in Portugal. It makes for an exciting game, and one which could be tightly contested.

Here is everything you need to know about the game as Arsenal and Sporting CP fight for a spot in the last eight.

When do Arsenal play Sporting CP?

The match takes place on Thursday 16th March with a kick-off time of 8pm (UK Time).

Where will Arsenal vs Sporting CP be played?

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brentford FC at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The second leg will be played at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal have lost just once all season.

Where can you watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP?

The match is live for UK viewers on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 7:15pm (UK time).

For those viewing on Sky, the channel is 414 and for those on Virgin, the channel is 528.

How can you live stream Arsenal vs Sporting CP?

With the match on BT Sport, it will also be available to view on both the BT Sport Player and Sky Go on mobile/computer/tablet.

Of course, you will need a BT subscription for this.

What happened in the first leg?

The first leg was a topsy turvy encounter that saw Arsenal take the lead through a towering header from William Saliba before some slack defending saw them concede twice either side of half time. Goncalo Inacio and Paulinho were the beneficiaries.

The Gunners rescued a draw after Sporting midfielder Hidemasa Morita put through his own net.

Mikel Arteta faces a tough balancing act with the Premier League title race and the Europa League returning, and he used the first leg as a chance to rest several first team players, notably captain Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Gabriel and Aaron Ramsdale.

It feels likely he will do similar as long as Arsenal remain in the competition. It is also a welcome opportunity for the likes of Fabio Vieira and new signing Jakub Kiwior to get some minutes under the belt.

Neither club has ever won Europe’s second competition in either Europa League or UEFA Cup format, with their only European triumphs coming in the old Cup Winners’ Cup.

Form guide – last five games in all competitions

Arsenal W-D-W-W-W: Arsenal have been in stunning form of late, responding to their brief February blip with five straight league wins, the latest a 3-0 pasting of Fulham on Sunday. The draw with Sporting is the only game they have not won in this time which, in retrospect, was a good result.

Sporting CP W-D-W-W-W: Like the Gunners, Sporting are in flying form, with their latest league win also a 3-0 win, against Boavista. Mitdjylland were swatted aside 4-0 in the Europa play off round too, which brought them to this tie with Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP Team News

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal replaces Leandro Trossard as a substitute during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on March 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s trophy hunt received an enormous boost at the weekend with the return of Gabriel Jesus, who came off the bench at Fulham. It’s likely he continues his comeback with another cameo on Thursday. This means long-term absentee Mohamed Elneny is the only player out for Arteta, via Transfermarkt.

Hector Bellerin is likely to miss out on his Arsenal homecoming, with the right back likely to be out for Sporting. First choice keeper Antonio Adan is also unlikely to make the trip to North London, via Transfermarkt.

Keep an eye out for Marcus Edwards, who is a product of the Spurs academy. Will the Arsenal faithful make a note to remind him of his past allegiances?

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Vieira, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Nelson, Martinelli

Sporting CP Predicted Starting XI: Israel; St. Juste, Coates, Inacio; Esgaio, Morita, Goncalves, Reis; Edwards, Trincao; Paulinho

Match prediction

Arsenal 3-1 Sporting CP: Even with some rotation and their eyes firmly on the Premier League title, the Gunners should have too much for Sporting, particularly at home.