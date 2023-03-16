Pedro Goncalves scored from the halfway line in Sporting Lisbon's clash with Arsenal on Thursday evening.

The two sides drew 2-2 in their Europa League last 16 first leg in Portugal, meaning it was all to play for in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Granit Xhaka gave Arsenal the lead in the 19th minute in north London.

Antonio Adán could only parry Gabriel Martinelli's effort into the path of Xhaka, who found the net with aplomb.

Sporting restored parity just after the hour-mark in outrageous fashion.

The Portuguese side won the ball back and Goncalves carried it into Arsenal's half.

He got his head up, spotted Aaron Ramsdale off his line, and then had a crack at goal.

His effort was perfect as it looped over the Arsenal goalkeeper and into the net. It was an outrageous strike and you can view it below...

VIDEO: Pedro Goncalves scores from halfway line in Arsenal vs Sporting

It has been calculated that Goncalves' effort was from 46.05 yards out.

It may well be the 2023 Puskas Award winner. Pure brilliance from the Sporting midfielder.

Sporting advance to the quarter-finals after beating Arsenal on penalties

Neither side could find a winner for the remainder of the match and so the game was decided on penalties.

It was the away side that prevailed on spot-kicks.

Sporting took a 4-3 lead in the shootout with each of the first seven penalty takers successful.

Gabriel Martinelli stepped up to restore parity in the shootout but he saw his effort saved by Adan.

That gave Nuno Santos the opportunity to send the Portuguese side through and he made no mistake as he dispatched his spot-kick past Ramsdale.

When will the Europa League quarter-final draw take place?

Sporting have now booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Joining them in the last eight are Manchester United, Sevilla, Feyenoord, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Saint-Gilloise and AS Roma.

They will find out their opponent when the draw takes place on Friday, March 17 at 12pm UK time.

Arsenal will now fully concentrate on winning the Premier League. They currently have a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table.