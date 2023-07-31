On the bustling streets of London, there's a football rivalry that spans generations.

The North London Derby, featuring Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, is more than just a match; it's a battle for local bragging rights and unforgettable memories that football fans in the capital and beyond hold dear.

For well over a century, these two iconic clubs have clashed, each representing their unique identity and historical success.

The Gunners, draped in the iconic red, boast a rich heritage and illustrious accomplishments that they carry with pride. Arsene Wenger’s famous Invincibles, Herbert Chapman and George Allison’s dominant teams of the 1930s and the growing success of Mikel Arteta’s new-look side that fans adore.

Herbert Chapman's 1927 Arsenal squad (top) and Mikel Arteta's 2022-23 squad (bottom)

On the other hand, Spurs, with their dynamic style and devoted fanbase, never shy away from taking on their local rivals. Footballing legends like Glenn Hoddle, Paul Gascoigne and Jimmy Grieves have all left an indelible mark on North London’s Lilywhites.

Beyond the football pitch, the rivalry comes alive as die-hard supporters passionately defend their clubs. The stakes are high in North London, and each Derby carries a tapestry of history and tradition.

In this article, we'll get down to the real nitty-gritty of the rivalry. Head-to-head records, record wins, attendances, memorable moments and the players who always turned up in North London Derbies. A walk down memory lane, via Highbury and White Hart Lane.

Trophies

Both Arsenal and Spurs have enjoyed great success in English football since their inceptions 136 and 140 years ago, respectively. Score one for Spurs – they are the older club.

In terms of silverware, Arsenal edge it. The Gunners have more league titles than their rivals – thirteen to Spurs’ two. Arsenal also have more FA Cup wins (14) than Spurs (8). The League Cup is a different matter – Spurs' most recent triumph in a competition was their last piece of silverware. It came in 2008 and represented their fourth League Cup win. Arsenal only have two.

The two North London outfits have each won the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup once in their history. Spurs have also won two UEFA Cups, including the inaugural competition in 1972. Arsenal have never won this competition.

Spurs captain Alan Mullery lifts the inaugural UEFA Cup after beatig Wolves 3-2 on aggregate, 1972

The holy grail of European football, the Champions League, has proved a bridge too far for both Tottenham and Arsenal, all while crosstown rivals Chelsea have claimed two top European crowns in the last decade.

Mauricio Pochettino’s exuberant Tottenham Hotspur side of 2018/19 sauntered to the UCL final in which they lost out to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. 13 years earlier, Arsenal also made the final. They were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona in Paris.

From Bill Nicholson’s back-to-back FA Cup winners of the 1960s to Arsene Wenger’s unbeaten season in 2003/04, there have been some very memorable trophy wins for both North London clubs. Arsenal’s 48 titles pip Spurs’ 26 – making them the third and sixth most successful English clubs to date.

Head-To-Head

One thing that games in North London usually bring is a hatful of goals. Staggeringly, there has been only one goalless draw between the two sides since 1998. Recent standout matches from the famous fixture include a 5-4 away win for Arsenal in 2004, a pulsating 4-4 draw in 2008 courtesy of a last-gasp double from Spurs and back-to-back 5-2 wins for Arsenal in 2012.

Arsenal clinched the Premier League title at White Hart Lane in late April 2004.

Head-to-head, Arsenal hold a slight edge over Spurs. In a record stretching back to competitive games in 1896, Arsenal hold a record of 86 wins, 54 draws and 67 defeats against their eternal foes. This is a win rate of 41.5% which doesn’t sound that much. When compared to Spurs’ 32.3% however, it shows that Arsenal do have the edge in head-to-head fixtures.

Spurs fans though can look back on some glorious victories over the Gunners. In 1991, they romped to the FA Cup final, dispatching Arsenal 3-1 in a feverous semi-final bout at Wembley thanks to a Paul Gascoigne masterclass and Gary Linekar’s magic finishing.

Arsenal went over a decade of league football without losing to Spurs between 1999 and 2010. This coincided with Arsenal’s most dominant spell in domestic football, in which they won two league titles and three FA Cups under Arsene Wenger.

Facilities and Attendances

Looking at the two North London clubs, it is fair to say that both are well-equipped for the future. The Emirates Stadium, Arsenal’s home since 2006, has a capacity of over 60,000. Its cauldron-like, modern design had divided opinion amongst fans who felt aggrieved to leave Highbury, Arsenal’s spiritual home for the best part of a century. In recent years, however, the Arsenal fans have warmed to their new surroundings. Over 15 years after its construction, it is still considered one of the best stadiums in the country.

Thierry Henry scores the final goal at Highbury in a 4-2 win vs. Wigan Athletic, May 2006.

The same can certainly be said for Spurs’ newly built home – currently named The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Holding around 2,000 more Londoners than Arsenal’s, the arena is widely regarded as the best in the world by fans. It is the brainchild of club CEO Daniel Levy and has vastly improved Spurs’ global reach – the stadium hosts music concerts, worldwide events and NFL matches.

According to Football Insider, the naming rights for the eponymous stadium could be worth north of £250m - Levy still has this option and is expected to exercise it soon. With all this said, Tottenham are a club on the up and up and their one-billion-pound stadium is helping them get there.

But who can claim the bragging rights of North London here?

Arsenal’s record attendance came back in March 1935 – 73,295 Gooners saw their side draw 0-0 with Sunderland. In the post-war era, their record home attendance was set at The Emirates in a captivating 2-2 draw with rivals Manchester United while the rivalry between the two was at a fever-pitch.

These two records however are eclipsed by Spurs, who broke the record for Premier League attendance on multiple occasions between 2017 and 2019. As their new stadium was being built, Spurs set up camp at Wembley, the home of English football for the best part of two seasons. The highest recorded attendance at this time came against, you guessed it, Arsenal. Some 83,222 fans flocked to see the most attended North London Derby of all time. Spurs ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a header from Harry Kane – a player we’ll be talking a lot about in the final section.

Best Players

Spurs' Harry Kane faces an uncertain future at his boyhood club, 2023.

The North London Derby has played host to some of Britain’s greatest footballers past and present. Nothing connects a player and a fan like top performances in big games – it does not get bigger for Arsenal and Spurs fans than this derby. So, who are the legends of this fixture? The players who have stepped up and represented their colours with distinction in this, the most hostile and fervent of rivalries?

The outright top scorer in the North London Derby is Harry Kane, with an astonishing 14 goals for the Lilywhites. Kane’s outstanding career with Spurs seems to be whimpering. At the time of writing, Kane and Spurs are locked in a dispute that sees Kane wanting to leave for Bayern Munich. Spurs executive Daniel Levy is intent on holding onto the England striker, whose contract is up in Summer 2024 when Kane will be 31.

But is Harry Kane the ‘King of North London’? He is yet to win in the league at The Emirates – he has however helped his side with goals in five home ties vs. Arsenal.

Arsenal’s greatest goalscorers in the North London Derby are Alan Sunderland, Robert Pires and Emmanuel Adebayor with eight goals apiece. Infamously, Adebayor crossed the divide from Arsenal to Spurs in 2011 (via Manchester City). He is only the second player to have scored for both clubs, after Jimmy Robertson in the 1960s. Pires was a key member of The Invincibles and holds iconic status in the red side of North London for his goalscoring antics vs. Tottenham.

Other names of note who have set the North London Derby alight include Gareth Bale, Thierry Henry, Son Heung-Min and Robin van Persie who have all scored five goals apiece in the famous tie.

The record appearance-maker in the derby is Arsenal legend David O’Leary who across his 18-year stint in North London played a monumental 35 times for the Gunners. Pat Jennings, who played in both the red of Arsenal and white of Spurs, featured in 32 derbies, a record for a player of both sides.

The Future

There are no signs whatsoever of this derby taking any kind of backseat in the psyche of English, and specifically London, football. Both sides are firmly part of the so-called 'top six' of England. As they grow in popularity on a global scale, the ambition and direction of the two clubs will be tested.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal mounted a courageous and impressive title challenge in 2022/23, only to falter to Manchester City and Pep Guardiola’s football machine. Spurs on the other hand were underwhelming – they finished in 8th place, missing out on European football entirely. Under new coach, Ange Postecoglu, there is a cautious sense of optimism going into the new season.

With the Premier League at its most competitive apex, who knows what the future holds for these two juggernauts of the English game, who are separated by just a few miles in the capital.