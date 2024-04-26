Highlights Tottenham haven't played since their thrashing by Newcastle and Ange Postecoglou could make changes to his team.

Arsenal will be well rested too, with five days separating their 5-0 win over Chelsea and their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal need to win to maintain their Premier League title hopes, while Tottenham are still targeting Champions League qualification.

The Premier League title race took another twist this week as Liverpool lost a second successive game and it looks like they might be fading away ahead of the final few games of the season. Arsenal had no such problems as they hammered Chelsea 5-0 to move to the top of the table, while Manchester City put four past Brighton to keep the destiny of the trophy firmly in their hands.

Next up for Arsenal is a trip across North London to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs would relish playing a key role in preventing the Gunners from winning a first league title in 20 years while they also have aspirations of their own in the final weeks of the season, with Champions League qualification still a possibility. Ahead of Sunday's showdown, we've come up with predictions for how both sides will line up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have only won one of their last six meetings with Arsenal, with the Gunners coming out on top four times and their last meeting, in September, ending in a 2-2 draw.

Tottenham

Two changes

Tottenham have had two weeks to stew over their 4-0 humbling by Newcastle last time out. One player they will be without against Arsenal is left-back Destiny Udogie, who is set to miss the remainder of the season, as well as the European Championship with Italy, after undergoing surgery.

Ben Davies will likely replace Udogie in the Spurs line-up, while Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero should partner each other in the centre of the defence ahead of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro was substituted early on in the second half against Newcastle and Ange Postecoglou confirmed the withdrawal was due to an injury concern. He said: "He felt something in the first half and he wanted to see how it went in the second half. I haven't checked with the medical team yet but we'll see what the issue is."

It was widely reported this week that Porro has since returned to training and should take his place in the team against Arsenal.

Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur were both taken off after just 57 minutes against Newcastle, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Pape Matar Sarr coming on in their place. Both men will hope to make up for their poor showings at St James' Park, if given the opportunity.

James Maddison and Son Heung-min are Tottenham's two best attacking players, while Brennan Johnson will expect to start on the right wing after registering seven goal contributions in his last 11 league appearances. It is probably too early for Richarlison to return to the starting XI after injury, so Dejan Kulusevski will expect the nod over Timo Werner.

Predicted Tottenham line-up vs Arsenal: Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Davies; Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Maddison, Kulusevski; Werner.

Arsenal

Arteta should stick with a winning formula

Arsenal annihilated Chelsea on Tuesday and five days will have passed by the time the teams walk out on Sunday, giving Mikel Arteta's men ample time to recover between matches.

The Gunners have shipped the fewest goals in the Premier League this season and have only conceded six goals in their last 14 league games. With that record, there is little need to make any changes to the defence.

Ben White scored twice in the win over Chelsea, while Gabriel and William Saliba have forged a great partnership in the middle of the back four. Takehiro Tomiyasu has emerged as a more dependable defensive option at left-back than Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Thomas Partey and Declan Rice provide the platform for Martin Odegaard to create higher up the pitch. Odegaard has excelled of late, providing nine goal contributions in his last 11 appearances.

Bukayo Saka is enjoying another magnificent season and he is a guaranteed starter off the right wing, while Leandro Trossard has proved himself to be a more reliable contributor than Gabriel Martinelli in recent weeks.

Kai Havertz's revival has been something to behold. The German was Arsenal's scapegoat earlier in the season but has thrived as a centre-forward and is expected to start ahead of more specialist strikers like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Predicted Arsenal line-up vs Tottenham: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Havertz.