A battle of the wounded beasts will play out when Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head in this eagerly-awaited North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night (UK time).

Arsenal need to get back on their feet after their FA Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, while Tottenham are still recovering from the humiliation of being taken to extra-time by amateurs Tamworth Town in their third round tie on the same day (Spurs eventually won in extra-time).

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Arsenal 1.44 4/9 -227 The Draw 5.5 9/2 +450 Tottenham Hotspur 7.5 13/2 +650

As we return to Premier League business, there are different ambitions at stake here: Arsenal need to win to keep in touch with Premier League leaders Liverpool , while Tottenham, who have slipped into the bottom-half of the table, cannot afford to lose any more ground if they wish to maintain realistic hopes of qualifying for Europe.

Arsenal on Course for Victory

Despite the setback they suffered in the FA Cup at the weekend, Arsenal are clear favourites to win here, and that makes sense: they head into the game 10 places and 16 points ahead of Tottenham in the standings. Arsenal are 1.44 (4/9) to win, with Tottenham 7.5 (13/2) and The Draw 5.5 (9/2). It is difficult to argue with those odds, given the superiority Arsenal have demonstrated over the season so far.

Are there any positives for Tottenham heading into the match? Not really. True, they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg last week. That was a home match, however; Spurs away from home have been a far less effective proposition.

Ange Postecoglou's players are a disappointing W3-D1-L5 on the road in the Premier League this season. Significantly, four of their five away defeats came at the hands of sides that, like Arsenal, are currently ahead of them in the table (Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Brighton).

Best Bet

In our view, the only selection worth considering in the Match Odds market is Arsenal to win. Given that the odds on a home triumph are so short, however, you may prefer to focus your attention on the alternative selections covered below.

Lots of Goals? Don't Bet on It

Anyone thinking purely about the goal patterns in Tottenham’s matches may expect a high-scoring encounter. Dig a little deeper into the figures, however, and we believe the market may have slightly overrated the chances of this game featuring a lot of goals.

Arsenal may be capable of racking up big winning margins now and again, but their games have been generally low-scoring this season compared to many of their Premier League rivals. Only seven of the Gunners' 20 Premier League wins have featured three or more goals, with the same applying to just four of their nine home fixtures.

Tottenham’s Premier League fixtures have been higher-scoring: 14 out of 20 have featured three or more goals. Their away games have generally ended with more conservative scorelines, however: just five of their nine away fixtures have featured three or more goals.

Best Bet

At the time of writing, Overs is the clear favourite in the Over/Under 2.5 Goals market. Over 2.5 Goals is available at 1.48 (4/9), whereas Under 2.5 Goals is a much bigger 2.8 (9/5).

The fact that the market clearly expects the game to feature three or more goals — running contrary to the top-line home and away stats on these two sides this season — provides a good opportunity to back Unders. Under 2.5 Goals at the odds referenced above would be one option, but we prefer the more conservative alternative of backing Under 3 Goals.

Goal Line Unders Overs 2.5 2.8 (9/5) 1.48 (4/9) 3.0 2.2 (6/5) 1.67 (4/6) 3.5 1.74 (14/19) 2.25 (5/4) 4.0 1.42 (5/12) 2.8 (9/5) 4.5 1.3 (3/1) 4.0 (3/1)

By backing Under 3 Goals, your stakes will be returned to you if the game has exactly three goals (rather than you losing your stakes, as would be the case if you backed Under 2.5 Goals), and you will make a profit if the game features no goals, one goal exactly, or two goals exactly.

As our table above shows, Under 3 Goals is available at 2.2 (6/5). Only six of the 18 relevant home and away games this season — i.e. Arsenal’s home games and Tottenham’s away games — have featured four or more goals, meaning there is good evidence that you will have your stakes returned at the very least.

Top selection – Under 3 Goals (2.2)

Tottenham to Upset the Corners Odds

We had a winning selection by backing Arsenal to win a lot more corners than Manchester United in the pair’s FA Cup encounter on Sunday afternoon, and the corners may provide a route to profit on this match, too, albeit via a different market.

One of the stand-out statistical trends heading into the game is how many corners Tottenham’s away games have featured. Their nine Premier League games have produced 111 corners (average of 12.33 per match), with six of those nine matches featuring 11 or more corners.

Significantly, most of the time, Tottenham have been the primary corner-winners: Postecoglou's players have won more corners than their opponents in seven of their nine away fixtures, averaging an impressive 7.44 corners per game.

Total Away Corners Unders Overs 2.5 3.3 1.44 (11/25) 3.5 2.0 (1/1) 2.0 (1/1) 4.5 1.4 (2/5) 3.2 (11/5) 5.5 1.2 (1/5) 5.5 (9/2)

Best Bet

Given what prolific corner-winners Tottenham have been away from home in the Premier League this season, we were surprised to find that the market expects them to win relatively few corners in this match.

As our table above shows, Tottenham are evens to win Over 3.5 Corners — something they have done in seven of their nine away games — and a big odds-against price to win Over 4.5 Corners, something they have also achieved in seven of their nine away games.

We would recommend both selections, depending on the level of risk you want to take.

Top selection – Tottenham Over 3.5 in the Total Away Corners market (2.0)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 13/01/2025