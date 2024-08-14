Highlights Arsenal face Wolves at home on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

Wolves have struggled to score against Arsenal with only three goals in their last six meetings.

Arsenal have dominated the fixture in recent seasons, winning both matches in 2023-24.

You have to go back to February 2021 for Wolverhampton Wanderers' last Premier League victory over Arsenal. On that occasion, a penalty from Ruben Neves and a goal just after half-time by Joao Moutinho gave Wolves a 2-1 victory over the Gunners, who were reduced to nine men in the contest. That Arsenal team featured Bernd Leno in goal, Hector Bellerin at full-back and Rob Holding playing at centre back. The only player from that starting line up that remains at Arsenal is Bukayo Saka.

With 28 Premier League wins last season, Arsenal were level on league victories with Manchester City and they will want to get off to good start against Wolves, who fell off the pace slightly towards the end of last season to finish in 14th place. With that in mind, here's all you need to know about the contest taking place at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs. Wolves: Match Information When August 17th, 2024 Where Emirates Stadium Time 3pm BST TV The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.20pm.

Form Guide

Arsenal had a slightly better pre-season than Wolves

Wolves has had a mixed run of pre-season form, with results ranging to a 1-0 home defeat to Rayo Vallecano, to an impressive three-nil win in the US over RB Leipzig. Other fixtures offered few clues to which kind of Wolves we will see this season, when they beat West Ham 3-1, but lost by the same scoreline to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal's form has been slightly more consistent, but only slightly. Kicking off with a one-one draw with Bournemouth, Arsenal's US tour saw a two-one win over Manchester United and then a two-one loss to Liverpool. The Gunners then had a few games at the Emirates, where they crushed Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 and kept a clean sheet in a two-nil win over Lyon.

Best Odds and Predictions

GMS delivers picks with analysis

Below is a table of some of the best odds for the Arsenal versus Wolves game on Paddy Power and BetFred. Wolves have struggled against Arsenal over the previous three seasons. Although Arsenal hit five goals against Wolves in May 2023, the last six fixtures between the two have seen Arsenal score two goals on four occasions. Buyako Saka has been among the goals in recent meetings between the two sides, so it's no surprise to see his 9/2 odds as opening scorer, which offers good value.

GMS picks (via Paddy Power) Outcome Odds Arsenal win 1/6 Wolves win 13/1 Draw 6/1 Over/ Under odds Over Under Over/Under 1.5 Goals 1/9 9/2 Over/Under 2.5 Goals 9/20 31/20 Opening goalscorer odds from BetFred Bukayo Saka - 9/2 9/2 Kai Havertz - 5/1 5/1 Matheus Cunha - 14/1 14/1

Prediction

For Wolves, up against the Premier League runners-up over the past two seasons, this is something of a free hit. Their last win at Arsenal was a 2-1 win in 2020, when Daniel Podence scored what proved to be the winner three minutes before the break. While Wolves have a chance of getting a result, all the evidence points to a 3-1 Arsenal win.

Head-to-head Record

Arsenal v Wolves recent Premier League results Date Score Arsenal scorers Wolves scorers April 20th 2024 Wolves 0-2 Arsenal Trossard, Odegaard December 2nd 2023 Arsenal 2-1 Wolves Saka, Odegaard Cunha May 28th 2023 Arsenal 5-0 Wolves Xhaka (2), Saka, Jesus, Kiwior Nov 12th 2022 Wolves 0-2 Arsenal Odegaard (2)

Team news

Wolves have lost some substantial talent

New Arsenal defensive signing Riccardo Calafiori will be in the Arsenal squad, but likely to start on the bench, leaving the Gunners starting line up a very familair sight from last season, with Saliba and Gabriel partnering one another at the heart of defence and England's Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka starting. Wolves will be without Max Kilman, who was sold to West Ham, as well as star player Pedro Neto, who Chelsea bought for £54m. Mario Lemina endured cramp in his hamstring in the friendly with Rayo Vallecano, but should be ok to play. Goalscoring threat Matheus Cunha has also had hamstring issues but is expected to start for Wolves.

