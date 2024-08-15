Highlights Arsenal are preparing to challenge Man City for Premier League title with a strong start.

Arsenal are expected to feature minor changes in starting XI for match against Wolves.

Wolves may struggle to replace key players but are expected to have a competitive line-up.

Mikel Arteta is gearing his Arsenal side up to launch a third offensive on Manchester City’s Premier League champion status, starting their mission with the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday. The Gunners know a strong beginning to the season, followed with consistency, is vital to putting a mark on the defending champions, who they play next month amid a tough start to life in the 2024-25 campaign.

Bologna's standout 21-year-old Riccardo Calafiori has arrived in North London to boost the defensive ranks of an Arsenal side who are prepared to try and end their two-decade wait for a Premier League title. Wolves caught the eye of many last season by mounting an unlikely challenge for European qualification under Gary O’Neil, albeit before fading away over the final 10 matches.

Money has been relatively tight at Molineux these days, and the pressure is on their existing squad, joined with a choice few additions to fill the squad gaps left by former club captain Max Kilman and Chelsea-bound star winger Pedro Neto. With the action set for the Emirates at 3pm this Saturday, here is the team news and predicted sides for Arsenal vs Wolves.

Related Edu 'In Spain' as Arsenal Aim to Seal Mikel Merino Agreement Arsenal are now stepping up their effort to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Arsenal Team News

Four players likely missing

A few choice injuries have hit Arsenal heading into the new season, but the majority of their stars are still left with a part to play in their bid for a perfect start to their third straight title challenge. Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber are unlikely to feature for the hosts, who are also without Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney due to separate injuries. New man Calafiori is likely to start on the bench as he's eased in ahead of his full debut, whereas teenagers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have had highlighting roles during Arsenal's pre-season work, and both may have a part to play during the campaign.

Other than the omissions, Arsenal’s starting side will likely be fairly exact as the one used on the majority last campaign, with the returning Gabriel Jesus and much-improved Kai Havertz competing to spearhead the attack, Arteta too will be left with the choice of Jorginho or Thomas Partey in central midfield alongside Declan Rice, who has flourished under his new set-piece responsibilities.

Arsenal Predicted XI

Consistency is key

Those hoping for whole-sale Gunners swaps will be likely left disappointed come Saturday. Though Arteta's side has had a few players drop away with knocks, the bulk of his first choice options remain totally available. With just the one key signing brought in so far this summer in Calafiori, who we don't expect to break in ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko just yet, the Arsenal side will likely remain similar to the one that pushed Manchester City so far last season.

David Raya will continue in goal amid the uncertain future of Aaron Ramsdale, whilst the watertight centreback pairing of Gabriel and William Saliba will continue as well, assisted on either side by Zinchenko and Ben White. Declan Rice will hold the midfield, with Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard - who we ranked as the 3rd most likely to win the PFA Player of the Season for last year - providing the outlet.

In the final third, Kai Havertz will retain his spot amidst pressure from the returning Jesus (we will use that line again over Easter), and he will be supported from the wings by the ever-present Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Wolves Team News

No knocks suffered for O'Neil's challengers

Wolves will be heading into the game with no major injuries to speak of, but are likely to be without star man Matheus Cunha, who picked up a hamstring injury in pre-season that won't keep him out for long, but likely will see him miss the opening affair.

Wolves are also going to have to suffer the trial of missing their captain, Max Kilman, who has headed to West Ham, and their star winger, Pedro Neto, who has made the jump to free-spending Chelsea.

Though the two deals have brought significant funding to the club, with the combined deals exceeding £100m+ combined, the club ran close with financial regulations over the past year, and may not be able to spend too highly on reinforcements. They are helped along by the loan returns of the likes of Goncalo Guedes and Sasa Kaladzic, and it may become aparent for either of them to help play a part this season, with the former making a pre-season appearance.

Related Wolves Now Eyeing ‘Phenomenal’ Pedro Neto Replacement In the wake of Pedro Neto's departure, Wolves have identified Carlos Forbs as their No.1 target.

Wolves Predicted XI

Cunha a loss for the old gold side

With Cunha out, and a big miss that is, Wolves will have to assess their options as to who will threaten a mighty Arsenal defence. New arrival Jorgen Strand Larsen will likely make his competitive bow after a lively pre-season, while Hee-Chan Hwang will likely be the man to lead the line, with Ryan Ait-Nouri dropping back into defence with Nelson Semedo suspended.

A three-man midfield would be a strong recipe, and Mario Lemina, Tommy Doyle and Joao Gomes would likely take that on, with Ait-Nouri protecting them alongside Toti, Yerson Mosquera and Matt Doherty, with Jose Sa, of course, guarding the posts.