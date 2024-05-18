Highlights There are a number of Arsenal players who could be sold this summer, while others will see their contracts expire.

Six potential exits could free up savings of £570,000 weekly, almost £30m annually, which could be a huge boost for the club's summer spending plans.

Someone like Cedric Soares, with his expiring contract and limited playing time, could be the first to move on.

Arsenal have once again cemented their elite club status in the last few seasons with fine performances equating with them finishing consistently around the upper reaches of the Premier League. However, with that being said, there are still players who could be eyeing the door as summer comes around, with the rumour mill whirring, and some contracts moving ever closer to expiry.

The red half of North London currently operate with a gross wage bill of around £171,496,000 for the season or £3,298,000 per week. Out of this figure, the Gunners could shave off a seasonal total of £29,640,000, or £570,000 per week. To do so, they'll have to offload some players first. With that said, here is the group of players who look likely to move on from the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal Wages Via Capology Player Weekly Gross Contracted Until Cedric Soares £75,000 £3,900,000 June 30, 2024 Mohamed Elneny £55,000 £2,860,000 June 30, 2024 Emile Smith-Rowe £40,000 £2,080,000 June 30, 2026 Reiss Nelson £100,000 £5,200,000 June 30, 2027 Eddie Nketiah £100,000 £5,200,000 June 30, 2027 Thomas Partey £200,000 £10,400,000 June 30, 2025 Totals: £570,000 £29,640,000 N/A

Cedric Soares

£3,900,000 gross, £75,000 per week

Cedric Soares immediately piques interest as his contract is set to expire this summer. With his contract winding down this summer, the 32-year-old Portuguese full-back seeks greener pastures. With Ben White the clearly more befitting options already in place and a number of Serie A clubs interested, the £3,900,000 gross pay for Soares could be a valuable saving as Arsenal look to intensify their battle with the Premier League's other heavy hitters.

Cedric's contract also includes a bonus of £1,300,000. In total, he has amassed 64 appearances for Arsenal but has only seen 59 minutes of action in the Premier League this term, with these all coming from the bench.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Behind only Manchester City and Manchester United, Arsenal's total wage expenditure ranks third in the Premier League this season.

Mohamed Elneny

£2,860,000 gross, £55,000 per week

Although a fan favourite at the Emirates in his eight-year residence, the tireless Mohamed Elneny's departure on contract expiry this summer will sheer £2,860,000 off the annual wage bill. The Egyptian midfielder's last appearance for Arsenal came off the bench as he played the final minute of his side's 4-1 demolition of Newcastle in February.

With the Gunners not offering an extension when his contract expires this summer, Elneny's £55,000-a-week wage looks like a good save - especially as out of the 161 all-competition appearances, just three (and a grand total of 25 minutes) have come this term in the Premier League for the 31-year-old.

Emile Smith-Rowe

£2,080,000 gross, £40,000 per week

Unlike the two before him, Emile Smith-Rowe isn't necessarily a remnant of the old guard. Unfortunately, with recurring injury problems and other players simply excelling in his absence, a move away from Arsenal could be the best for the 23-year-old. Although he's seen 12 matches in the Premier League this term, the academy graduate has only started three and as such, his £40,000-per-week wage could be seen as excessive.

Amid reports that he could be sold this summer for as much as £60m, Arsenal could completely cut down on his £2,080,000 gross wage. Smith-Rowe has two years remaining as his current contract runs through to June 2026, so they should be able to bring in a decent fee as well as free up those wages should he depart.

Reiss Nelson

£5,200,000 gross, £100,000 per week

Reiss Nelson is another graduate of Arsenal's academy - yet the 24-year-old's £100,000-a-week wage seems like yet more excess compared to just how little he's featured this season. He has offered glimpses of quality in recent times, such as last season's iconic late winner against AFC Bournemouth. However, the regular transfer season trope of Arsenal being priced out of big signings could be fought against if his gross pay of £5,200,000 was put to better use than funding just 15 Premier League appearances this term, 14 of which came from the bench.

Nelson found intriguing veins of form on the continent with loans to Feyenoord and especially Hoffenheim back in the 2018-19 season. His freed-up spot on the bench could offer more opportunity for youngsters to emerge, as well as provide him with more responsibility as a starter if he moved on. His contract runs to June, 2027.

Eddie Nketiah

£5,200,000 gross, £100,000 per week

Eddie Nketiah is another ageing academy star whose wage is costly compared to both his output and his appearances. The former England U21s record scorer has amassed the most appearances out of the five players featured, however, a meager goal return of five goals in 27 appearances (17 from the bench) hardly warrants his £5,200,000 annual wage.

With relatively Championship-level stats, Nketiah may be shown the door despite his £100,000-a-week contract that runs through to June 2027. He has already been linked to moves in the last several seasons, and tensions have risen with Arteta recently sanctioning offers for Nketiah among a number of players on the Gunners' fringes.

Thomas Partey

£10,400,000 gross, £200,000 per week

The final player to feature is Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian has one year left on his deal this summer, and is seemingly unlikely to be offered a new one. As they did last summer, Arsenal have hinted that they will listen to offers. Previously, he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Per GIVEMESPORT sources, it's understood that the midfielder could be sold this summer with Arteta open to the possibility of a sale should a good offer come in. As for many of these players, form, fitness, and subsequent minutes must correlate with the wages. This is especially true for Arsenal's fifth-highest earner Partey, whose wage is a whopping £200,000 per week or £10,400,000 annually. As he's struggled with injuries for most of the season, it might be wise now to offload.

Stats via Transfermarkt, Fotmob, and Capology.