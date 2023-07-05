Arsenal are now just waiting for Reiss Nelson to sign his new contract, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

According to the Italian journalist, the winger has agreed a fresh deal, which is only missing a signature.

Arsenal contract news — Reiss Nelson

Last month, former CBS reporter Ben Jacobs informed GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal and Nelson had an agreement in principle over a new contract.

The 23-year-old's previous deal expired at the end of June, meaning that he could have joined another club for free if he wanted to. However, he has opted against doing that and chosen to stay at Arsenal instead.

A report from the MailOnline claimed that Nelson was earning £60,000 a week at the Emirates and will see that number doubled once he signs on the dotted line.

The former England U21 international's decision to remain in north London may come as a surprise to some. As per Transfermarkt, he failed to make a single start in the Premier League under Mikel Arteta last season.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Reiss Nelson's contract situation at Arsenal?

Romano says Nelson is close to signing a new deal at the Emirates.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer expert said: "It's very close. For Reiss Nelson, it's just about waiting for him to sign the documents and then the deal will be done. They have a verbal agreement."

What could Reiss Nelson bring to Arsenal's attack in the 2023/24 campaign?

Nelson is a winger who likes dribbling with the ball and getting into his opponent's box when given the opportunity to.

As per FBref, the Arsenal man has ranked in the 89th percentile for progressive carries, the 87th for take-ons and the 94th for touches in the penalty area among his positional peers over the last year.

Coming off the bench to attack tired legs, Nelson could be a useful wide man for the Gunners to have this upcoming season.

It is common knowledge that Bukayo Saka played a lot of games last term and probably needed to be rested more. In fact, he featured in all 38 of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures (via Transfermarkt). Going forward, perhaps there will be a bit more rotation, with someone like Nelson coming in at times to prevent key members of the squad like Saka from burning out.

Has Reiss Nelson made the right decision?

It depends. If Nelson wants to be part of a team that is capable of challenging for the Premier League title and competing in the Champions League, then yes.

Arsenal have qualified for Europe's elite competition and obviously showed last season that they have what it takes to mount a title charge.

However, if the former Feyenoord and Hoffenheim loanee wants to be a starter, then not agreeing a new deal and leaving the Emirates on a free transfer was probably the way to go.

With Arteta having Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as wide options, Nelson is going to find it difficult to break into the Gunners' first XI.