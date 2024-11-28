Arsenal are among a number of top Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United also admirers, according to CaughtOffside.

The 21-year-old’s impressive start to the top-flight season has attracted interest from a host of English and European sides, including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Ajax, and PSV, who are reportedly monitoring his progress.

Delap is understood to be firmly on Arsenal’s shortlist of targets, although Newcastle’s Alexander Isak remains their priority signing up front.

According to CaughtOffside, Ipswich would likely demand between £33m and £42m to let Delap leave in 2025. However, Manchester City hold an advantage over other interested clubs, having included a £20m buy-back clause in their agreement with Ipswich this past summer.

Delap has been the Tractor Boys’ top scorer in the Premier League this season, netting six goals and providing one assist in 12 games under Kieran McKenna.

The ‘exceptional’ 21-year-old striker has proven to be a significant threat for defenders, scoring nearly half of Ipswich’s goals (6 out of 13) so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Delap spent last season on loan at Hull City, where he scored eight goals and provided two assists in 31 Championship appearances.

Delap spent five years at Man City after progressing through Derby County’s youth ranks but had limited opportunities under Pep Guardiola, making six appearances and scoring once for the reigning Premier League champions.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will act on their reported interest in the 21-year-old ahead of January, as they continue to prioritise signing a top-class striker in 2025.

The Gunners enjoyed a strong week after the international break, beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League and thrashing Sporting Lisbon 5-1 away in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side next travel to West Ham United on Saturday before welcoming Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United to the Emirates next week.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 6 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.4 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Minutes played 855

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-11-24.