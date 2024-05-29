Highlights Arsenal are reportedly interested in Inter Milan duo Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a new centre-forward in the upcoming window.

Seven Arsenal players could leave in the club's attempt to raise transfer funds.

Arsenal are interested in signing two Inter Milan attackers, Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez, Italian journalist Fabio Santini has reported.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bring reinforcements to the squad after missing out on the Premier League title, and the Inter duo are reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Both forwards had solid seasons for Simone Inzaghi’s side as Inter lifted the Serie A title for the second time in the last four years.

For Arsenal’s strikers, it was a season to forget – both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to solidify their place in the starting eleven as Arteta chose to rely on attacking midfielder Kai Havertz.

Jesus and Nketiah accumulated only nine Premier League goals this campaign, leading Arsenal to look for a new striker in the upcoming transfer window.

The likes of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres have both been rumoured to be on the Gunners’ list this summer, while Italian media suggest Martinez and Thuram are also in the mix.

Arsenal Looking to Strengthen in Attack

The Inter duo won't come cheaply though

CalcioMercato’s journalist Santini reports that Arsenal want both Martinez and Thuram to freshen their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

According to Santini, Martinez, who joined Inter in 2018, is currently in contract negotiations with Inter as his current deal expires in 24 months.

This season, the 26-year-old forward has played his best football in Serie A so far, scoring 24 and assisting six goals in 33 games for the Nerazzurri.

Martinez was the league’s top scorer this campaign and has recently said that his long-term future lies with Inter as he wants to extend his contract.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can hijack the ongoing contract negotiations as the Gunners continue the search for a new forward.

Thuram, who only joined Inter last summer on a free transfer, is reportedly also on the Gunners’ list. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a successful debut year in Serie A with 26 goal contributions in 34 games.

Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram Stats (2023-24) Martinez Thuram Appearances 44 45 Goals 27 15 Assists 7 14 Minutes per goal 129 219

According to Italian outlet La Repubblica, Inter have set their asking price for Thuram at between £46-51million.

Seven Arsenal Stars Could Leave

Ramsdale could lead a summer exodus from the Emirates

This summer, Arsenal are preparing to make extra transfer funds available by selling as many as seven out-of-favour stars.

The Mirror reports that the Gunners will consider bids for Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Reiss Nelson.

Three more players are set to leave for free as Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, and Arthur Okonkwo’s deals expire this summer.

The Gunners are also due to decide on Thomas Partey’s future as the holding midfielder has one year left on his current deal. Arsenal are targeting Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi to replace the Ghanaian player.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-05-24.