Arsenal are targeting former Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth as a potential replacement for Edu, according to The Sun.

Ashworth, who left his role at Old Trafford after just five months on Sunday, has reportedly caught the eye of the Gunners, who have yet to appoint a sporting director following Edu’s surprise departure in November.

According to The Sun, Ashworth has a close relationship with Arsenal managing director Richard Garlick, who is understood to be leading the search for Edu's replacement.

The pair worked together at West Bromwich Albion for three years, with Garlick serving as legal director and working under Ashworth before succeeding him as sporting director in 2013, when Ashworth left to join the FA.

Everton are reportedly also monitoring Ashworth as they await The Friedkin Group’s takeover, which is expected to prompt the appointment of a new chief executive and technical director once finalised.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ashworth oversaw just one transfer window at Manchester United, during which the club spent £180m on five new first-team players.

Ashworth, appointed as United’s sporting director on 1 July, departed after just five months, following Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The 53-year-old’s exit comes less than a month after the appointment of manager Ruben Amorim, with reports suggesting his ‘tense relationship’ with club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe contributed to his early departure.

Ratcliffe was reportedly ‘not happy at all’ with United’s summer strategy, which saw the club spend heavily on five players and offer manager Erik ten Hag a new contract, despite having referred to him as 'one of the top sporting directors in the world' just months earlier.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were left reeling after Edu’s unexpected decision to leave the Emirates in November.

The Brazilian cited a desire to ‘pursue a different challenge’ as his reason for stepping down after five years with the club.

The 46-year-old is expected to join Evangelos Marinakis’ network of clubs – including Nottingham Forest, Olympiakos, and Rio Ave – after serving a six-month gardening leave period.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-11-24.