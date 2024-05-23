Highlights Arsenal plan to extend Mikel Arteta's contract according to Fabrizio Romano, with negotiations to begin soon.

Arteta is considered crucial to the club's project after recent success in the Premier League.

Arsenal aim to strengthen their squad in the transfer window with key targets in defense, midfield, and attack.

Arsenal want to extend manager Mikel Arteta’s contract as soon as possible and are set to hold negotiations in the next few weeks, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The Spaniard, who took charge in December 2019, has only one year left on his current deal, but both parties are expected to seal an agreement over the new contract soon.

According to Romano, Arteta is ‘very happy’ at the club as Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League this season, only two points behind winners Manchester City.

In his first three seasons with the club, Arteta failed to get into the top four and received calls from fans to step down, but Arsenal held firm and showed faith in the Spanish manager.

Arteta ‘Absolutely Crucial’ to Arsenal

Contract talks could take place in the next weeks

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, says that both Arsenal and Arteta are willing to kick off negotiations over a new contract in the near future.

He said:

“Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has only one year left on his contract, but the club consider him an absolutely crucial piece of their project, so they want to extend his contract as soon as possible. "The expectation is for Arsenal to advance on Arteta’s new contract soon. Negotiations will be in the next weeks, potentially months, but both parties are very happy together and I expect Arteta to continue at Arsenal because he’s very happy at the club.”

Arteta is now approaching his sixth season with the club as Arsenal hope to end their 20-year Premier League title wait.

Under the Spaniard, this year the Gunners have also returned to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal record (2019-2024 Premier League) Matches 171 Wins 103 Draws 27 Losses 41 Points per match 1.96

A couple of weeks ago, Arteta admitted that his focus had solely been on the Premier League title fight and not his future at the club.

However, fans have very little to be concerned about over the new deal as the club now approaches a crucial summer transfer window that could help the Gunners close down the gap to Man City even more.

Arsenal Want Three Signings This Summer

The club are targeting a new defender, midfielder and striker

Arsenal are ready to back Arteta in the summer transfer window and bring in reinforcements to the squad. Reportedly, the Gunners are looking at signing a new defender, midfielder, and striker.

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko is among the club’s targets in attack, while Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is wanted in midfield.

A major squad clear-out is also expected, with seven players possibly on the move, including Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson, and Emile Smith Rowe.

Fans can now only hope the best is yet to come under Arteta as Arsenal look to add missing pieces to the squad that was three points off a Premier League title this year.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-05-24.