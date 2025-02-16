Arsenal are reportedly among a host of clubs plotting a move to sign Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson this summer, according to Spanish outlet Super Deporte (via Sport Witness).

Mikel Arteta and his entourage are increasingly desperate to land a new forward in 2025, particularly after long-term injuries to both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have ruled them out until next season. They struggled to bring in a new face in the winter transfer window, but it is believed that they have a number of targets on their shortlist heading into this summer.

Arsenal Interested in Chelsea Ace Jackson

The Gunners could make a move for the Blues' striker

According to the report from Super Deporte, via Sport Witness, Arsenal are in the race for Jackson's signature, but could face competition from Aston Villa, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid in their pursuit.

It is thought that Chelsea would be unlikely to consider offers of anything below €50 million (£41.7 million), having paid close to £30 million in 2023 to acquire his services from Villareal.

Moreover, he recently penned a two-year extension to an already lengthy contract which will now be valid until 2033, meaning the Blues are in no rush at all to part ways with the Senegalese international.

Nicolas Jackson vs Kai Havertz vs Gabriel Jesus - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Jackson Havertz Jesus Appearances 23 21 17 Minutes Played 1,736 1,839 608 Goals 9 9 3 Assists 5 3 0 Shots per 90 3.27 2.54 2.96 Key Passes per 90 1.3 0.78 1.18 Aerials Won (%) 33.3 45.9 33.3

Jackson has already matched Havertz's goal tally in the Premier League, and provided an additional two assists in fewer minutes of game time. Former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry previously heaped praise on the 23-year-old, suggesting he could be the "real deal" in the English top-flight.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been linked with the likes of Aleksander Isak and Benjamin Sesko amid their centre-forward priority. The Gunners may be forced to miss out on the former as Eddie Howe remains adamant about keeping the Swede in his dressing room, GIVEMESPORT has exclusively revealed.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related 'Exceptional' Striker has Already Chosen Arsenal Move, He's 'Sold' on Project Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal are 'confident' they can pull off blockbuster striker signing in the summer.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 15/02/2025