Arsenal are eyeing a summer move to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Gunners are expected to be busy in the transfer window this summer with Mikel Arteta's side set for a third consecutive runners-up finish in the Premier League as things stand, currently sitting 12 points behind leaders Liverpool with nine games remaining.

Midfield is expected to be an area that will be strengthened with the club expecting Martin Zubimendi to join the club in a £51m deal, but he isn't the only target.

Arsenal Eyeing Big-Money Swoop for Larsson

Man City, Liverpool and Spurs also interested

According to Plettenberg, Arsenal are one of several clubs across Europe to have been monitoring the performances of the 20-year-old central midfielder.

Described as having a playing style like Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne combined, Larsson has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign this season Frankfurt are expecting plenty of interest in his services this summer.

Man City have also entered the race for his signature and have held initial talks about a deal, with the Bundesliga outfit demanding at least £50m to let their star midfielder move on. His current contract in Germany runs until 2029.

Arsenal are likely to be busy with strengthening their midfield this summer as both Jorginho and Thomas Partey's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season, while former Man City star Oleksandr Zinchenko is also expected to be sold during the transfer window after falling way down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

With Zubimendi expected to arrive, and Arsenal pushing for a deal for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak too, it looks set to be an expensive summer in north London with plenty of incomings and outgoings ahead of the new season.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 29/03/2025.