Arsenal are ready to make a move for West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus in the January transfer window after it emerged they would be open to a sale, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Gunners have been keen to bolster their attacking options in recent times, with Mikel Arteta bringing in Raheem Sterling on a deadline day loan from Chelsea, but the former England international has managed just 141 minutes of Premier League action so far this season.

Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus have all struggled for form so far this season with the north London outfit struggling for consistency, and a move for the Ghana star could be the spark needed to restart their title charge in difficult circumstances.

Arsenal Eyeing Move for Kudus

West Ham open to a sale

Kudus has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium for much of 2024 after shining in his debut campaign following his move from Ajax, with his excellent performances seeing him described as a "superstar".

But his form this season for West Ham has been hit and miss, with a reportedly falling out with manager Julen Lopetegui seeing the east London outfit left struggling in the Premier League.

Kudus is known to have an £85m release clause in his contract that will become active in the summer window, and West Ham know that several top clubs around Europe are circling for a potential move. That has seen them open up to a sale in the January window if they receive a similarly hefty offer, and Arsenal are among the teams showing an interest.

Mohammed Kudus Premier League Stats 2024/25 Games 11 Minutes 907 Goals 2 Assists 1

It's believed that Arteta's side would need to sell to be able to buy so heavily mid-season, but there are several fringe players in the squad at the Emirates who could be moved on to raise funds and free up cash and that would make this deal one to watch.

So far this season Kudus has scored two goals and registered one assist in 11 appearances in the league, taking his tally to ten goals in 38 starts since his arrival from Amsterdam. The 24-year-old is likely to be involved in their next clash too having recently returned from suspension, when West Ham take on Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 17/12/2024.