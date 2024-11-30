Arsenal are interested in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, although the potentially excessive cost of the deal could prevent it from materialising, according to the Athletic.

Isak has started the new campaign in relatively productive form, netting four goals and providing two assists in his ten Premier League appearances. However, the Swede's exceptional season last term is what has prompted interest from the Gunners, and GMS sources revealed early last week that the player 'could be tempted' by a move to the Emirates as soon as January.

Newcastle aren't keen on losing their talismanic figure this winter, although they could sanction a deal for PSR reasons in the summer, if they fail to qualify for Europe. Arsenal are the most likely suitors for Isak, but may not be able to enact a deal if the Magpies remain staunch with their hefty asking price.

Arsenal Want to Sign Isak

He'd cost a fortune

Arriving from Real Sociedad for £63 million in 2022, Isak, described as 'one of the best in the world', has enjoyed a prolific spell in the north-east. Netting 25 goals in all competitions last season, the 25-year-old has scored 40 goals in 79 appearances for Newcastle, establishing himself as Eddie Howe's side's most important player, and one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

He's subsequently inevitably attracting interest from elsewhere, with the Athletic reporting that Arsenal would acquire the forward 'in an ideal world'. Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Isak, with the Sweden international understood to be precisely the type of forward he wants to add to his squad, possessing the athleticism, intelligence and Premier League experience the Spanish manager is looking for.

Arteta is eager to bolster his forward line, and wants to provide Kai Havertz with greater competition, while GMS sources revealed back in October that Gabriel Jesus is in exit talks with the club, leaving a potential vacancy in Arsenal's attacking cohort.

It's believed that Isak is one of the North London outfit's primary targets, although a deal may be hindered by the prospective price tag Newcastle are demanding. While a summer move could be on the cards if the Tynesiders feel they need to raise funds to comply with PSR, a January move is deemed unlikely.

Isak's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 21 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.87 Key Passes Per 90 1.08 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.67

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 30/11/2024