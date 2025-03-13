Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs closely monitoring Barcelona winger Raphinha ahead of a potential summer transfer, according to CaughtOffside.

The Gunners are expected to bolster their attacking options during the summer window after struggling this season, with both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz suffering season-ending injuries and Bukayo Saka missing several months with a hamstring problem of his own.

The lack of quality depth and options has seen Mikel Arteta opt for Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker option in recent weeks, and now a summer move for fresh options looks set to lead them on the path of the Brazilian sensation.

Arsenal Eyeing Move for Raphinha

Brazilian has 44 goal contributions this season

The 28-year-old forward who starred for Leeds in the Premier League already in his career, has been regarded as one of the best footballers in the world this season after his sensational performances.

Raphinha has scored an incredible 27 goals and registered 17 assists in all competitions so far this season, including scoring twice for the Catalan giants in their 3-1 win over Benfica in the Champions League last 16 clash on Tuesday night.

But with Barcelona struggling financially still they may yet be forced to listen to offers for the winger, and Arsenal are among the clubs ready to step in and take him off their hands.

Raphinha's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 =1st Goals 13 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.8 1st Shots Per Game 3.2 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 3rd Match rating 7.72 2nd

The Gunners are known to be in the market for attacking reinforcements with Nico Williams and Alexander Isak among their top targets, while Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha have also been linked.

But Raphinha could potentially be a cheaper alternative than any of those with Barcelona's money problems - and Arsenal have a historic interest in him after having a bid rejected by Leeds before he made the move to Spain initially.

They are also set to face competition for his signature considering interest from Saudi clubs, while Liverpool are believed to be looking at Raphinha as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah should he leave when his contract expires.

Ben Jacobs revealed on the GIVEMESPORT Market Madness podcast that new transfer chief Andrea Berta has begun looking into deals for the summer for Arsenal, with the club potentially ready to splash £300m to help Arteta rebuild his squad.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef and WhoScored - correct as of 12/03/2025.