Arsenal are tracking Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg and have sent scouts to monitor the 17-year-old’s performances in the Championship, according to Fichajes.

The English starlet has ‘a real possibility’ of making the jump to the Premier League next summer, with multiple top-flight clubs keeping tabs on his development.

Rigg’s ability to manage the tempo of the game and his tactical intelligence have reportedly caught Arsenal’s attention as they look to add fresh reinforcements to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Gunners have been generous with opportunities for youngsters recently, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri both demonstrating their quality by scoring in last weekend’s 5-1 win over Manchester City.

Arsenal Keeping Tabs on Chris Rigg

Sent scouts to track the 17-year-old

According to Fichajes, Sunderland are aware of the growing Premier League interest in Rigg and will ‘find it difficult to resist’ offers for the 17-year-old in the next transfer window.

Rigg has been a key player for the Black Cats this season, contributing four goals and one assist while starting 24 games in the second tier.

Although naturally an attacking midfielder who would rival the under-fire Martin Odegaard for his position, the 17-year-old has been deployed in multiple positions this season, including centre-forward and right-winger.

Regarded as ‘the best young English player since Jude Bellingham’, the Hebburn-born starlet made his Sunderland debut at just 15 years and 203 days in January 2023, becoming the youngest outfield player in the club’s history, and scored on his first league appearance in September last year.

He was briefly linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light last year, with Manchester United and Sunderland’s arch-rivals Newcastle United named as potential suitors.

Arsenal had a quiet transfer window despite speculation over a striker signing but are expected to bolster their frontline after the season, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko still on their radar.

Chris Rigg's Sunderland Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 26 Goals 4 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 8 Minutes played 2,012

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-02-25.