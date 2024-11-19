Arsenal have sent scouts to closely monitor São Paulo wonderkid William Gomes, with the Gunners considering making a move for the teenager, according to CaughtOffside.

Gomes has impressed in the Brazilian Serie A in 2024, netting twice in seven appearances, and has been subsequently described as 'Brazil's star of the future'. The attacking midfielder can also be used out wide, and São Paulo are anticipating a flurry of offers for him from top European clubs, such is their belief in the player's ability.

Alongside Arsenal, Chelsea have also been observing Gomes' progress, with a view to a potential transfer. However, CaughtOffside claim that the North Londoners may be in the driving seat to complete a deal, and that the 18-year-old is keen on making the step-up to a higher level.

Arsenal Eyeing William Gomes

They're keeping tabs on his development

Joining Sau Paulo's academy in the summer of 2021, Gomes has developed quickly with the Brazilian giants. Promoted to the first team at the age of 17 in 2023, by manager Dorival Junior, he's since established himself as a regular for Tricolor Paulista.

The Brazil under-17 international is now the subject of interest from two Premier League sides, with both Arsenal and Chelsea scouting him in recent times. CaughtOffside insist that the pair of London clubs have shortlisted Gomes as a potentially exciting acquisition, and may move for him in an upcoming transfer window.

The Gunners are understood to have a marginal advantage in the race to land the starlet, with their project and promise of Champions League football deemed more attractive to prospects emerging from South America at the moment. However, the Blues may be able to offer Gomes more regular playing time, and have demonstrated their willingness to blood youngsters this season.

Mikel Arteta sanctioned the departures of Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira (on loan) this summer, and thus his side lack creativity in midfield in the absence of Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian was out for the last two months with injury and Arsenal's form suffered as a result, so the addition of Gomes could help provide Arteta with an alternative to his captain.

Arsenal have demonstrated their capacity to snap up Brazilian youngsters and develop them into usable Premier League players in the past, with Edu utilising his contacts in that part of the world to sign Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano for £6 million in 2019.

William Gomes Brazil Serie A Statistics 2024 Appearances 7 Minutes Played 348 Goals 2 Shots Per 90 3.88 Key Passes Per 90 1.03 Progressive Passes Per 90 2.82

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 19/11/2024