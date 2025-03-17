Arsenal are keeping a keen eye on Barcelona midfield starlet Marc Casado ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

It looks set to be another nearly season for Arsenal in English football. The club are set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals which is, feasibly, the only cup they could win this season. Newcastle United have lifted the Carabao Cup, while Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round.

In the Premier League, Arsenal have finished second in the last two straight seasons and it looks set to be the position they will have to settle for in the current campaign. The Gunners are behind Liverpool in the title race, but there is a 12-point gap with just nine games remaining. The league is Liverpool’s to lose and they have only lost once in the top flight all season.

As such, Arsenal may now have an increased focus on the upcoming transfer window, in which they can reinforce their squad to compete once again. It would appear that they already have a target lined up.

Arsenal Like Casado

Barcelona would be reluctant to lose him

According to Fichajes, Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado is of significant interest to Arsenal. A product of the famous La Masia youth academy, Casado made his senior debut in 2022 but only truly broke out in the current campaign. Hansi Flick, appointed in the summer, has made Casado a key part of his squad.

Marc Casado 24/25 Season Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played La Liga 22 1 3 1,549' Champions League 10 0 2 631' Copa del Rey 1 0 0 26'

Now, it seems that Arsenal are ready to offer Casado a new path, a way to further his development by playing in the Premier League. Casado, who described himself as "pretty complete" as a player, offers something on both the attacking and defensive side of the game and as such, Mikel Arteta reportedly views him as an ideal addition.

The deal would be one that Arsenal may struggle to strike, however. As per Fichajes, the Catalan giants categorically do not want to sell Casado who, at just 21 years old, could be a key part of their midfield for years to come. Should Arsenal agree a transfer for the Spaniard, it should be viewed as nothing but a brilliant bit of business.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 16/03/2025)