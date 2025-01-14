Arsenal could reignite their long-term interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after losing Gabriel Jesus to an ACL injury, according to talkSPORT.

The Brazilian forward is likely to be sidelined for a lengthy period after limping off in the FA Cup third-round loss to Manchester United, with Arsenal now eager to sign a replacement before the transfer window closes on February 3.

According to talkSPORT, the Gunners are considering their options with Vlahovic available on the market after entering the final 18 months of his contract at Juventus.

The Serbian international has shown no desire to extend his stay in Serie A, and as a result, Juventus are open to offloading him in January if they can bring in a replacement in time.

Arsenal Eyeing Dusan Vlahovic Move

After Gabriel Jesus’ setback

According to talkSPORT, a loan departure is the most likely option for Vlahovic in January, with Juventus now keen to replace the 24-year-old with Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani.

Arsenal were seen as the Bianconeri’s biggest competitors for Vlahovic’s signature back in January 2022, but missed out on the deal, which saw Juventus splash out £66m three years ago.

Vlahovic has somewhat struggled to live up to his price tag in Turin, scoring 53 goals in 124 games since joining Juventus, including 12 in 23 appearances so far this term.

The 'complete number 9' was linked with a Premier League move earlier this month, with reports suggesting Juventus had offered Vlahovic as part of a swap deal for Man United striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Arsenal are expecting a busy end to the business period this month and are thought to be targeting a new forward after Jesus suffered a worrying injury last weekend.

According to David Ornstein, the Gunners are likely to explore available striker opportunities in January, with an overseas loan currently the most likely option.

Dusan Vlahovic's Juventus Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 16 Goals 7 Assists 1 Minutes per goal 189 Minutes played 1,326

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-01-25.