Arsenal could be set to add to their ranks with the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in the coming transfer windows - with reports stating that the Gunners are in the race to sign the former Manchester City youngster in upcoming windows.

Bynoe-Gittens scored his fourth Bundesliga goal of the season against Bayern Munich in a 1-1 draw in Der Klassiker, limiting Vincent Kompany's men to just their third dropped points of the campaign. That tally, alongside four goals in the Champions League, has seen Dortmund fans hail the 20-year-old 'difference-maker', though it's also seen reported interest - with Arsenal part of the race to land him.

Arsenal 'Hold Initial Talks' to Sign Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

The Gunners are in need of a winger to boost squad depth

The report from Sky Sports Germany states that Arsenal are interested in securing the signature of Bynoe-Gittens - though other clubs from the Premier League could be joining them.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens' Bundesliga statistics - Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 4 2nd Assists 3 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 5th Shots Per Game 1.6 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 3.2 1st Match rating 7.19 3rd

The Gunners have taken an interest, with Mikel Arteta already beginning initial talks with his recruitment staff to look further into the situation, and to position themselves for a future transfer. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also supposedly in the frame to sign the youngster, but it's thought that Dortmund aren't worried about a sale just yet with the Reading-born star feeling 'at home' in the Bundesliga.

Bynoe-Gittens' advisor Emeka Obasi has retained a good relationship with the German giants, and they are in contact over his future - whilst the star winger also has a contract until 2028, which he signed just over a year ago. The Englishman is not currently planning a transfer back to his homeland, though the report states that he does see himself playing in the Premier League. Dortmund are also dependent on transfer fees, and he could become the next in a conveyor belt that has seen English stars Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham move for multi-million pound fees after being touted as 'impossible to defend against'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has 11 caps for England's under-21 side, scoring once.

Arsenal are in need of a right-winger to act as backup for Bukayo Saka, and with Bynoe-Gittens able to play on both wings, it could call Gabriel Martinelli's long-term future at the Emirates Stadium into doubt if he signs - though Arteta will simply be looking to bolster his squad to see the Gunners win silverware.

Related Arsenal Must Sell £265,000-a-Week Star in January to Keep Title Hopes Alive Arsenal ought to sell Gabriel Jesus in January and reinvest the money made into the squad, to keep their title hopes alive.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-12-24.