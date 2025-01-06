Arsenal are among a host of Premier League clubs to have scouted Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao recently, CaughtOffside has reported.

The Gunners, alongside Liverpool, Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham, have reportedly observed the 24-year-old Brazilian in recent months and were impressed with his development in the Eredivisie.

While no talks have taken place regarding his potential arrival at the Emirates, it is believed Paixao could move for around £25-29m in the January transfer window.

The Brazilian forward, who can play in various roles across the frontline, could be a valuable addition for Mikel Arteta, who is currently managing without Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.

A natural left-winger, Paixao is also capable of playing on the right and has significant experience performing on either flank for Feyenoord.

The 'electric' 24-year-old has been in outstanding form this season and is currently the joint top assister in the Champions League, having provided four assists in his first six appearances.

Feyenoord recently rewarded Paixao with a new deal, with the Brazilian signing a fresh five-year contract in November to keep him at the club until June 2029.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paixao has scored five goals and provided 13 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will act on their reported interest in Paixao in January, particularly after Mikel Arteta revealed the Gunners’ winter business will likely depend on the opportunities available.

Arsenal could benefit from another winger’s arrival, considering the prolonged absence of Saka, who is expected to miss at least two months after undergoing hamstring surgery.

The Gunners could also explore loan options in January but are unable to secure temporary arrivals from the Premier League, having already used their two domestic loan spots for Sterling and Neto during the summer.

Arsenal are second in the league table after 20 games, trailing leaders Liverpool by six points following their 1-1 draw with Brighton at the weekend.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-01-25.