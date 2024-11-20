Arsenal could relish a sense of déjà vu over their acquisition of Martin Odegaard, according to reports in Spain - with the Gunners reportedly interested in rescuing Arda Guler from his lack of minutes at Real Madrid by bringing him to north London on a loan deal if game time doesn't become an option for the 19-year-old.

Odegaard joined Real Madrid from Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset as a viral 16-year-old sensation, but failed to make the grade. After a loan spell at Real Sociedad, he found himself at Arsenal where he has become one of the most creative midfielders in the sport since. Guler, meanwhile, has suffered a similar trajectory in Madrid and with minutes being limited, Arsenal are reportedly interested which could spark a loan move.

Arda Guler Could Follow Martin Odegaard Arsenal Path

The midfielder is struggling for game time in the Spanish capital

The report from Spanish outlet Sport states that Guler is not happy at the Santiago Bernabeu, having played less than half of the games available under Carlo Ancelotti in the Spanish capital - and having played just 17.12% of the available minutes for Los Blancos, the 'elite talent' is asking for opportunities to grow and develop.

Arda Guler's La Liga statistics - Real Madrid squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 266 17th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =6th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =8th Shots Per Game 1.3 =4th Match rating 6.57 17th

As per his talents, the Turkish star is on the radar of various teams, with Arsenal being one of those. The Gunners see him as drawing similarities to Odegaard's situation upon his move to the Emirates Stadium, with the Norwegian also struggling for minutes in Madrid before making the switch to north London, which effectively rescued his career.

Arsenal chiefs believe that Guler parallels with Odegaard, and as a result, they are interested in loaning the Turk to increase their options in midfield as they aim to mount a title challenge despite a slow start to the campaign. Arsenal originally loaned Odegaard before making him a permanent member of their club, and that could see Guler link forces with Mikel Arteta - especially if he hits the ground running, with previous comparisons to Lionel Messi.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arda Guler has three goals in 18 caps for Turkey.

Odegaard's career path could serve Guler with food for thought about his current predicament. If he doesn't begin to earn minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu, Arsenal will open the door for him to resurrect his career - despite the Turk wanting to succeed under Ancelotti. However, the reality is that with Jude Bellingham, Endrick, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde ahead of him in the pecking order, and that could lead Guler to convince himself towards the Arsenal project.

