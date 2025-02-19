Arsenal and Chelsea could reportedly form a London-based battle to sign one of Europe's best rising stars in the form of Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike - with both clubs seeing him as a cheaper alternative to Newcastle United star Alexander Isak ahead of a potential summer move.

Arsenal's search for a striker is no surprise after injuries to Mikel Arteta's men, whilst Chelsea have also reportedly eyed up a move for Ekitike to give Nicolas Jackson genuine competition at Stamford Bridge. And the report by CaughtOffside states that both the Gunners and the Blues are 'majorly considering' a move for Frankfurt star Ekitike as an alternative to Isak in the summer transfer window.

Report: Arsenal and Chelsea Seek Ekitike as Isak Alternative

The London duo are both in the market for a young striker to enter their ranks

The young Frenchman is seen as a cheaper option for the Swedish superstar, who has been in the form of his life in the Premier League so far this season - and with Newcastle's hopes of Champions League football still well and truly on, Isak is not expected to leave Newcastle if they qualify for the competition by the end of the season.

Hugo Ekitike's Bundesliga statistics - Frankfurt squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =1st Goals 12 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 3rd Shots Per Game 3.7 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.7 3rd Match rating 7.46 2nd

The Gunners' search for a new talisman is known, and - like Chelsea - they believe that a deal for the "exceptional" Ekitike would offer a cheaper yet worthwhile alternative to Isak. That is despite the Bundesliga outfit hoping to keep the young Frenchman for next season at the very latest.

The Deutsche Bank Park outfit have a strong track record of selling strikers for huge fees, with Omar Marmoush's January move to Manchester City being the latest example of that - and alongside Sebastian Haller and Luka Jovic in the past, Ekitike could be next in that conveyor belt.

Ekitike joined Frankfurt in the summer from Paris Saint-Germain after a decent loan spell last season, and with 17 goals in 31 games for Dino Toppmuller's side this campaign in all competitions, he's certainly one of their most important players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hugo Ekitike has two goals in nine caps for France's youth teams.

His time at PSG was short-lived with just three Ligue 1 goals in 26 games, but more consistent game time at Frankfurt has shown his talents and, as a result, he has continued his development at Reims.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-02-25.

Related Journalist Shares How Arsenal Insiders Now Feel About Raheem Sterling Raheem Sterling has enjoyed regular minutes at Arsenal amid their ongoing injury crisis.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.