Arsenal continue to closely monitor Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane and remain among the interested clubs in the Germany international, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Gunners have reportedly maintained their interest in the 'exceptional' former Manchester City star since first being linked with him in the summer transfer window and are staying informed on his contract situation at Bayern.

Sane, who earns £330,000 per week, has yet to sign a new deal ahead of his contract expiry in June 2025, and is reportedly 'keen' on a move to North London next year.

The 28-year-old forward has struggled for regular minutes under new manager Vincent Kompany this season, managing just 104 across his five Bundesliga appearances.

Bayern representatives have confirmed the club are in talks with Sane’s agents to extend his contract, but have emphasised that ‘the most important thing’ now is for the German to regain his place in Kompany’s squad.

Sane was a regular under Thomas Tuchel last season, making 42 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists – only Harry Kane managed more goal contributions among Bayern players in 2023/24.

However, the former Man City ace has struggled to secure regular minutes on the right wing this season, with ex-Crystal Palace star Michael Olise in superb form since his summer move from Selhurst Park to Bayern.

Opportunities on the left side are also limited, with Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman competing for playing time there.

Arsenal, who were heavily linked with signing a right-sided winger in the summer, ultimately prioritised strengthening other areas, adding reinforcements in defence and midfield before finalising a late deal for Raheem Sterling on transfer deadline day.

The Gunners' recent injury issues, along with their dip in form, could soon push them back into the market for forward reinforcements in 2025, with Sane emerging as a potential target.

