Arsenal are among several Premier League clubs monitoring Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, according to Tuttosport.

The Gunners are reportedly following Kean’s situation in Italy with ‘great interest’ and view him as an alternative option to bolster Mikel Arteta’s frontline this summer.

Arsenal are believed to have earmarked Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as their primary targets for the summer transfer window.

However, a move for Isak remains difficult at this stage, with Newcastle reluctant to sell their top scorer and looking to tie him to a new contract.

Arsenal Eyeing Moise Kean Deal

Ex-Everton star attracting Premier League interest

According to Tuttosport, Kean’s impressive Serie A form has not gone unnoticed at Arsenal, with the 24-year-old forward scoring 15 goals in 22 league appearances this season.

Kean could reportedly be ‘an attractive solution’ to the Gunners’ issues up front, given his release clause stands at €52m (£43m).

Arsenal are believed to have a good relationship with Kean’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, who also represents their summer signing Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italy international was one of Arsenal’s few new arrivals last summer, signing a five-year deal after completing his £42m move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kean scored four goals and provided two assists in 39 appearances for Everton.

Kean, praised as ‘exceptional’ by JuveFC, would bring considerable Premier League experience to North London, having made 32 top-flight appearances during his time with Everton.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Toffees in 2019, spent four seasons at the club before returning to Juventus in 2023.

Arsenal were expected to strengthen their frontline with a new signing in January but had a quiet window, welcoming no new players for Arteta.

The Gunners have seemingly pushed their plans for a new striker back to the summer, despite losing Gabriel Jesus to a season-ending injury in January.

Moise Kean's Fiorentina Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 22 Goals 15 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 122 Minutes played 1,841

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: Arsenal Eyeing Move for 'Sensational' Brazilian Star GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are considering a summer move to sign a 'sensational' Brazilian forward.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-02-25.