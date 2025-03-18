Arsenal's incoming sporting director Andrea Berta has ‘huge’ admiration for Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios and still ‘loves’ the 21-year-old from their time working together in Spain, journalist Graeme Bailey has reported.

Berta has agreed to replace Edu as Arsenal’s new sporting director and is preparing for a busy first summer at the club.

The Gunners are looking to make several first-team reinforcements, including signing a new midfielder to replace out-of-contract veterans Jorginho and Thomas Partey.

While they are advanced in their pursuit of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, another name Berta knows well could also come into play this summer.

Arsenal Keen on Pablo Barrios

His release clause stands at €100m

According to Bailey, both Arsenal and Berta admire Barrios, but it remains unclear whether the Gunners will move for the Spanish midfielder this summer.

The 21-year-old is believed to have a release clause set at €100m (£84m), a fee Arsenal are not willing to pay at this stage.

Barrios, who came through Atletico’s youth ranks, has established himself as a regular for Diego Simeone’s side last year, making 20 La Liga starts in the 2024/25 season.

The Spain international, praised as ‘exceptional’, also started both legs of Atletico’s recent Champions League knockout tie against Real Madrid, playing in a double pivot alongside Rodrigo De Paul.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Barrios has made 92 senior appearances for Atletico, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Arsenal are prioritising midfield and attacking reinforcements this summer, with Alexander Isak emerging as a concrete target up front.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Swedish striker is being targeted by at least two Premier League clubs, although Newcastle remain reluctant to sell.

Pablo Barrios' Atletico Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 22 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,696

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: Berta 'Immediately' Working on Major Arsenal Signing GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano says incoming Arsenal sporting director is 'immediately' working on a major signing.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-03-25.