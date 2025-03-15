Arsenal have set their sights on signing Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia and versatile full-back Omar El Hilali this summer, according to SunSport.

The Gunners' new sporting director, Andrea Berta, will likely oversee a huge rebuild to attend to an injury-depleted attack, but that's not the only position on the club's radar. A new shot-stopper to become Mikel Arteta's number two and battle it out with David Raya is being discussed, especially with Neto returning to Bournemouth when his loan expires.

Arteta also wants more options out wide, which has been a problem area at full-back with the Spaniard forced to rotate constantly. He wants a profile who can play on either side and further up as a winger.

Arsenal Want Espanyol Duo Garcia And El Hilali

The duo have caught the eye in La Liga

Arsenal are thought to be monitoring El Hilali, and the Moroccan full-back is thought to have a £12.5 million release clause in his contract.

He's been excellent for Los Perequitos this season, featuring across the backline, with two assists and 63 tackles resulting in ball recoveries.

The 21-year-old is tenacious defensively and accomplished on the ball and could be a fine fit for Arteta, but he also has Barcelona keeping watch. He has two years left on his contract with Espanyol, where he's risen up the youth ranks before establishing himself as one of Spanish football's top prospects and an 'exceptional' talent.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Garcia and were looking to sign the Spanish goalkeeper as Aaron Ramsdale's replacement last summer. They settled on veteran Brazilian Neto to serve as backup to Raya but will want a more long-term option and the 23-year-old is one of Europe's most highly-rated young keepers.

Joan Garcia Stats (La Liga 2024-25) Appearances 25 Clean Sheets 4 Saves Per Game 3.7 (72%) Successful Runs Out Per Game 0.5 (100%) Penalties Saved 1/3 Goals Prevented 4.18

Garcia is expected to cost around £25 million and Espanyol may be reluctant to sell two of their top stars. But both would be vital signings for Arteta and Berta in their bid to ensure they have a squad strong enough to compete next season and avoid injury crisis taking hold.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 15/03/2025.

