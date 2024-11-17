Arsenal are reportedly "monitoring the situation" of Juventus star, Dusan Vlahovic, and could make a move for a former target as early as January, reveals the Daily Briefing.

If the Gunners are to make progress in their pursuit, it will evoke a case of deja vu for some fans, as in January 2022, Mikel Arteta and his entourage previously approached the Serbian talisman, while he was plying his trade for Fiorentina. Ultimately, the player chose to stay in Italy and switched to Serie A giants, Juventus, instead, in a transfer worth close to £67 million.

It seems Vlahovic is not looking to make progress on a contract extension, with the current agreement nearing its expiry in 2026, which could pave the way for Arsenal to swoop.

Arsenal Eyeing January Swoop for Juventus Star Vlahovic

Arteta is eager to bolster in attack

As per the Daily Briefing, Arsenal are expected to open contacts soon for Vlahovic:

"Arsenal are carefully monitoring the situation of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, sources have informed the Daily Briefing. "Vlahovic has been a key player for Juve in recent times, but the Serie A giants are currently struggling to make progress with a new contract for the Serbia international, the Daily Briefing understands. "The 24-year-old and his representatives are now exploring other options, with Arsenal keeping an eye on how this saga develops as Mikel Arteta and co. remain keen to strengthen up front in the near future. "New contacts are expected in the coming days, with Arsenal weighing up a January move for Vlahovic, even if nothing has been fully decided yet at either the player or the club’s end."

Despite starting the 2024/25 campaign relatively well, Arsenal have seemingly taken the foot off the gas, subsequently falling to fourth in the Premier League table. There is plenty of work to be done to re-ignite title-challenge ambitions, and some reinforcements in attack could be a starting point.

The North Londoners rank seventh for goals scored in the league this term, and their top-scorer, Kai Havertz, has netted on just four occasions. Evidently, offensive output has been an area of concern, and the need for a new striker has been a talking point for some time now.

Dusan Vlahovic's 2024/25 Serie A statistics Games 12 Goals 6 Expected goals 8.1 Shots per 90 3.70 Aerial duels won per 90 1.39

Meanwhile, Vlahovic, who has previously been described as "extraordinary", has netted nine in 16 outings across all competitions, showcasing a reliable ability to put the ball in the back of the net. Moreover, given the pressure on Juventus to arrive at a decision regarding the forward's contract situation, they may be more inclined to open negotiations and potentially even offer a cut-price as well, which could further benefit Arsenal.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 17/11/2024