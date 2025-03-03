Arsenal are among a host of European clubs eyeing a summer move for Como midfielder Nico Paz, according to CaughtOffside.

The Gunners, along with AC Milan and Manchester City, are reportedly monitoring the 20-year-old starlet, who has impressed in his first Serie A season under Cesc Fabregas.

Mikel Arteta is said to be looking to revitalise Arsenal’s midfield this summer, with Paz identified as a potential backup for club captain Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international has struggled with injuries this campaign and missed over two months with an ankle sprain before returning in November.

Arsenal Eyeing Move for Nico Paz

Real Madrid hold an advantage

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have been closely tracking Paz’s performances recently, with scouts attending Como’s games against Fiorentina and Napoli in February.

The 20-year-old, praised as an ‘extraordinary’ player with 'a left foot made of gold', impressed against the Serie A heavyweights, registering a goal and an assist in Como’s two surprise victories.

However, any club interested in Paz would first have to overcome potential summer competition from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos, who sold Paz to Como last summer, have the right to buy him back for €8m in 2025, €9m in 2026, or €10m in 2027.

Furthermore, the Spanish giants will retain 50% of any future sale to a third club if they decide not to activate their buy-back option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paz has scored six goals and provided four assists in 25 Serie A appearances this season.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League and 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, but have a game in hand.

Arteta’s side will face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday, before travelling to Manchester United at the weekend.

Nico Paz's Como Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 25 Goals 6 Assists 4 Expected goals 7.5 Goal-creating actions 8 Minutes played 1,898

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-03-25.