Arsenal are reportedly among an array of Premier League clubs plotting to raid Olympiacos for two highly-touted talents, including forward Charalampos Kostoulas and midfielder Christos Mouzakitis, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners were unable to sign any new reinforcements in the winter transfer window, and have suffered as a result due to an extensive injury crisis that has forced them to all but drop out of the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta and his entourage are determined to ensure this does not happen again, and that could lead to a busy upcoming summer. Kostoulas and Mouzakitis are two young talents that could bulk up the squad depth and bolster the future at the Emirates, but Arsenal will have to fend off competition from other English clubs to land the pair.

Arsenal Eyeing Moves for Talented Olympiacos Duo

A number of clubs are interested