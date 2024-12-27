Arsenal are long-term admirers of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, and the Gunners are monitoring his situation, according to The Athletic.

Cunha is enjoying a stellar season with Wolves and is one of the Premier League's most exciting attackers, flourishing in a three-man attack at Molineux. The Brazilian, who arrived from Atletico Madrid in January 2023 for around £35 million, has bagged nine goals and three assists in 18 games across competitions.

The 25-year-old is expected to play a key role in Vitor Pereira's side as the newly-appointed Portuguese coach looks to turn the Old Gold's season around. The versatile striker is under contract until June 2027, and GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that the club want to retain him for the rest of the campaign as they fight against relegation.

Arsenal Monitor In-Form Matheus Cunha

The Brazilian could help the Gunners' goalscoring issues

Cunha isn't one of Arsenal's primary targets heading into the January transfer window, but they have long tracked his progress at Molineux. The Gunners' scouts have been impressed with his performances this season, as he's been a shining light during a frustrating spell that led to Gary O'Neil's sacking.

Wolves aren't expected to part ways in January, given their likely relegation scrap, but should they go down, then it's anticipated that a market opportunity will present itself. Cunha, deemed good enough to 'walk into any Premier League XI' could be the answer to the North Londoners' struggles in finding a consistent goalscorer up top.

Mikel Arteta's men have been sharing the goals around the team and are crying out for a new centre-forward. Kai Havertz is their current Premier League top scorer with six goals and Bukayo Saka is behind him with five goals. The England international is set for around five weeks on the sidelines, further highlighting the need for more options in attack.

Matheus Cunha Premier League Statistics Appearances 17 Goals 9 Assists 3 Expected Goals xG 3.94 Key Passes 1.9 Ground Duels Won 4.9 (47%) Succesful Dribbles 2.0 (53%)

Cunha has played in multiple positions, including as the focal point of Wolves' attack, on both wings and in attacking midfield. His best performances have come off the left of a three-man frontline, using his pace and clever runs to give defenders problems.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 26/12/2024.