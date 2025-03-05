Arsenal's search for a starting striker continues to burn on after unsuccessful attempts at signing a talisman in the past two transfer windows - but a report has stated that the Gunners now know just how much it will cost to land RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, as their efforts look to set to ramp up in the off-season.

Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and more have all been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, but Sesko's age could work in his favour with Mikel Arteta keen on adding to his young squad - and now the Gunners boss has learned how much it will cost to prise him away from the German club.

Report: Sesko Release Clause 'Formally Fixed', Arsenal Learn Price

The Gunners are in desperate need of a striker this summer

The report by Florian Plettenberg states that, until now, there had only been talk of a 'verbal' release clause agreement in 21-year-old Sesko's contract at Leipzig - but that has since changed, with the clause now being 'formally fixed' and able to activate from the summer onwards.

Benjamin Sesko's Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =1st Goals 10 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.1 3rd Shots Per Game 2 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.2 3rd Match rating 6.95 5th

The fee, however, is tied to 'various parameters'. Games played, goals and assists would all contribute to what the fee would be if Arsenal did look to activate a move for the Slovenian international, and if those increase regularly, the fee will go up. That currently stands at around €70million (£58.5million), but by the end of the Bundesliga campaign, it's expected to reach about €80million (£66.7million) if the prodigy can maintain his form at the Red Bull Arena, having been described as 'generational' by journalist Ryan Taylor.

Arsenal have expressed their interest, and although various Premier League clubs have also notified their keenness on landing the talisman, Manchester City are one club who aren't in the race, having signed Omar Marmoush to challenge Erling Haaland for first-team minutes at the Etihad Stadium over the coming years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has 16 goals in 39 caps for Slovenia.

Arsenal have been in the market for a striker for quite some time, though they failed to sign one in both the summer and winter transfer windows - and they have felt the burden of that, with strikers Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both out of action until the end of the season, having suffered injuries in a training camp and against Manchester United respectively in the space of a month.

