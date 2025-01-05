Arsenal are plotting a potential move for Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman to help solve their Bukayo Saka dilemma, according to Football Insider.

Saka is set to miss at least two months of action with a hamstring injury, which has become a massive blow for the Gunners. The 23-year-old was in red-hot form, registering nine goals and 13 assists in 24 games across competitions.

Arsenal has already learned what life without Saka looks like after they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion (January 4). Arteta will want to add more firepower to his squad, who have fallen five points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal Set Their Sights On Kingsley Coman

The Bayern star may be open to a move

Coman has emerged as a target for Arsenal, and Arteta's title challengers could swoop for the 58-cap France international this month. He has two years left on his contract at the Allianz Arena but has struggled for a consistent starting role in Vincent Kompany's side.

Coman, 28, has started six of 13 Bundesliga games this term, managing three goals and two assists. He's viewed more as a left-winger but can play on the right if required.

Arteta wouldn't only be signing a pacey and technically gifted attacker, but also a player with plenty of experience. He scored the winner for Bayern in a 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final four years ago.

Coman has also previously plied his trade at PSG in Ligue 1 and Juventus in Serie A. He's an eight-time Bundesliga champion who has starred for the Bavarians since arriving from the Parc des Princes in July 2017.

The Frenchman, dubbed a 'star', who has the 'X Factor', was linked with a move to the Premier League last season but remained with Bayern. He hinted that he does have ambitions to play in the English top-flight:

The Premier League is one of the leagues, if not the league, with the most challenges and intensity. It is definitely a league I would like to play in one day.

Kingsley Coman vs Bukayo Saka 2024-25 (Respective Leagues) Player Kingsley Coman Bukayo Saka Appearances 13 16 Goals 3 5 Assists 2 10 Goals Per Game 0.2 0.3 Shots Per Game 1.5 2.9 Goal Conversion 16% 11% Touches 38.8 51.6 Big Chances Created 2 19 Key Passes 1.3 2.7 Accurate Crosses 0.3 (17%) 1.9 (31%) Successful Dribbles 1.5 (54%) 2.1 (53%) Ground Duels Won 2.5 (55%) 5.4 (50%)

Arsenal could be an ideal destination for Coman in a pacey attacking team crying out for a Saka replacement. He's also been on Newcastle United's shortlist amid Eddie Howe wanting to bolster his wide attacking options.

However, Bayern were thought to be hesitant to offload him in January because they felt he might not go for his full value. The player might fancy a move to get more minutes under his belt.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 05/01/2025.