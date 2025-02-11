Arsenal are among several Premier League clubs showing interest in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, according to Fichajes.

The Gunners have reportedly set their sights on the Swedish international as they look to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield in the summer transfer window.

Larsson has attracted interest from multiple European clubs and was linked with a Premier League move in January, with Manchester City also named among potential suitors.

Frankfurt could soon be eyeing another high-profile departure following Omar Marmoush’s January switch to Man City, with reports claiming the 20-year-old could cost around £70m.

Gunners Interested in Hugo Larsson

Among Premier League sides keen

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are looking to reinforce their squad with young talent and have identified Larsson as a long-term investment.

His versatility and potential could make him a strong fit for the Premier League, where intensity and technical quality are at the highest standard.

Frankfurt are reportedly aware of the growing interest from English clubs and will not make his departure easy – a bidding war could emerge if suitors decide to step up their pursuit.

Larsson, praised as ‘incredible’ by TEAMtalk, joined Frankfurt from Malmö in July 2023 and has been a key player for the Bundesliga club, making 68 appearances in all competitions and scoring six goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Larsson ranks seventh in minutes played among all Frankfurt players this season.

The 20-year-old, likened to Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne, has played a key role in Frankfurt’s push for a top-three Bundesliga finish, with the German club currently sitting just below Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal are expecting a busy summer transfer window and are also thought to be targeting a new forward, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko still on their radar.

Hugo Larsson's Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 20 Goals 2 Assists 0 Pass completion % 88.8 Progressive passes per 90 4.42 Minutes played 1,426

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares 'Massive' Arsenal Transfer Update for Summer Arsenal are eyeing a ‘massive’ striker signing in the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-02-25.