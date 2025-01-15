Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be urging his recruitment team to frantically search for a new striker, after seeing a new long-term injury picked up by Gabriel Jesus over the weekend - and one name could be Elye Wahi, with the Marseille man seeing his game time suffer despite a huge move to the Stade Velodrome in the summer.

The north London side haven't had the best season for goals from their striking ranks this time out, with Kai Havertz only on seven and Jesus on just three in the Premier League. And now, with the former Manchester City star on the sidelines, Arteta will be looking for a new talisman with Wahi being linked.

Report: Elye Wahi 'On Arsenal Radar' Ahead of Move

The Marseille starlet has not had the minutes he would have expected

The report from CaughtOffside suggests that, alongside Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, Wahi is also being considered by the Gunners' recruitment team - with the 22-year-old being seen as an alternative if the Serbian proves to be too difficult or expensive to sign.

Elye Wahi's Ligue 1 statistics - record by season (Montpellier, Lens, Marseille) Season Appearances Goals 2020-21 (Montpellier) 18 3 2021-22 (Montpellier) 3 10 2022-23 (Montpellier) 33 19 2023-24 (Montpellier) 1 0 2023-24 (Lens) 27 9 2024-25 (Marseille) 13 3

Wahi - who is also on West Ham United's radar due to the fact that Niclas Fullkrug will now be out until at least mid-April, after picking up a hamstring blow in their FA Cup loss to Aston Villa on Friday - is available on loan after struggling for minutes under Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi this season. However, the Ligue 1 side would look to include an 'obligation to buy' clause in any potential deal for the 'incredible' talent.

Jesus is likely to be out for the season after his suspected ACL injury against Manchester United on Sunday, and with Havertz missing a glut of chances later in the game, there is a lack of killer instinct at the Emirates Stadium that Wahi could look to be the remedy to, despite links to Vlahovic being prevalent as early as Tuesday morning.

The Mediterranean side signed Wahi from Lens, but despite arriving with a lot of promise after 41 goals in just 112 French top-flight appearances, he's only featured in 14 games for Marseille, scoring three goals - and De Zerbi favours Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique to lead the line instead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Elye Wahi has seven goals in 28 goals for France's youth teams.

The Gunners have struggled for competition up front this season, with Havertz being their first-choice goalscorer earlier in the season whilst Jesus was struggling. And, although the Brazilian roared back into action just before Christmas prior to his injury, it's the disappointing run of form from Havertz at present that will give cause for concern.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-01-25.

